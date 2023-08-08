Home Cities Chennai

134 beach horses registered for heath-check up in Chennai, three surrendered by owners

TNAWB member Shruti Vinodh Raj, who initiated the registration process, told TNIE except for 19 horse owners all others participated and completed the registration process.

horse

For representative purpose (Photo | P Ravikumar)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) on Monday microchipped and registered 134 beach horses and three ailing horses were surrendered by their owners. The camp was inaugurated by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi.

As reported earlier by TNIE, a comprehensive health check-up was organised by TNAWB in coordination with Greater Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences (TANUVAS) University and State Animal husbandry department.

“We got the details of the horse owner and jockey and did a detailed health profile of the horses. All the owners have signed forms undertaking that they will not deploy horses between 11 am to 4 pm, will not use horses over 13 years of age, etc. The horses that are not registered with TNAWB or owners found violating the terms and conditions will be seized,” she said. 

Shruti said the owners have been asked to get a fitness certificate from a veterinary doctor every three months, while TANUVAS vets will thoroughly check the horses quarterly. Besides, every six months the animals will have to be taken to Madras Veterinary Hospital for complete health check-ups. 

GCC Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, who did his post-graduation in veterinary science, spent considerable time checking on the horses and even vaccinated and microchipped a few horses personally. “This is a good initiative from TNAWB and GCC will extend its full support.” Mangat Ram Sharma, additional chief secretary to the government, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, was also present.

