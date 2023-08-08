Drunk man kills infant daughter for crying in Chennai, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident at Periyakuppam in Tiruvallur, a 25-year-old man, upset over the constant crying of his two-month-old daughter, killed her by throwing her to the ground on Monday night.

The arrested accused was identified as Suresh of Andhra Pradesh.

He was a rag picker and was living with his wife and four children, including the two-month-old girl, under the railway bridge at Periyakuppam in Tiruvallur for the past 10 days. Around 2 am on Monday, the girl started crying.

Suresh, who was sleeping in an inebriated state, woke up and took the child to his wife and asked her to feed the child. Even as the mother was trying to feed her, the child kept crying. Suresh then took the child from the mother and tried pacifying the child, but it kept on crying.

An irate Suresh then allegedly threw the baby to the ground. The child hit her head against a stone. The mother rushed the baby to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. On information, Thiruvallur Town police registered a case and arrested Suresh. He was later remanded to judicial custody.

