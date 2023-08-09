Robotic buddies at your service

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

CHENNAI: Imagine being enthralled by having a robotic classmate. Surana High Tech International School has turned this imagination into reality. The school has introduced unique humanoid robots with the ability to take on the appearance of students who, mainly due to medical reasons, cannot physically attend classes. The school established by the Surana Group of Institutions was inaugurated in Besant Nagar on Sunday, in the presence of Anil Agarwal, chairman and founder of Vedanta Resources Ltd., UK, and Dr Preetha Reddy, vice chairman of Apollo Group of Hospitals.

The launch of robots into the classroom has been brought to life through a partnership with Apollo Hospitals. Children undergoing treatment at Apollo Cancer Hospital will now have the chance to participate in educational activities using these ‘Buddy Robots’, enabling them to engage in classroom interactions. “Offering education-deprived children the opportunity to immerse themselves in classroom experiences, interact with fellow students, express their emotions, and communicate their thoughts — all through the eyes of a robot would seem to create a truly exceptional and memorable experience for them,” said Anand P Surana, secretary and correspondent of SuranaGroup of Institutions.

Into the world of automation

Resonating with the words of Nelson Mandela, “Education is the most powerful weapon that you can use to change the world”, this concept comes to life through the introduction of humanoid robots in classrooms at the Surana High Tech School. Children from diverse backgrounds now have access to education that transcends all boundaries, enabling them to overcome limitations and embrace knowledge. When inquired about the role these robots would play in assisting hospitalised children, principal Kiran Merchant said, “These robots possess social skills and can serve as companions for children from the hospitals, facilitating social connections with their peers and teachers. Therefore, these robots can rightfully be seen as the students’ social and emotional companions.”

As the conversation unfolded, it was impossible not to notice a young girl whose eyes gleamed with awe and fascination as the robot extended a warm welcome to her. This sense of anticipation, the management asserted, is the very sentiment that envelops anyone stepping onto the school premises. New avenues of opportunity are unfolding, offering the hospitalised children a chance to acquire knowledge and immerse themselves in a school environment akin to an in-person experience. This would seem to serve as a welcome departure from their routine of medications and discomfort, granting them a well-deserved change.

In an era where technology evolves at a relentless pace, Surana High Tech has embraced innovation, throwing light on the fact that technology and education can go hand in hand without breaking any components in the chain. As students embark on this new journey, they are not alone; they have their robotic companions, an avatar of themselves, all ready to guide, support, and inspire them as they shape their destinies in the ever-changing landscape of the 21st century.

