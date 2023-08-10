Declutter and re-discover your space   

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Getting rid of things, especially the ones we have an emotional attachment to, isn’t that easy, right? And this is exactly how the conversation with clients begins for Aanchal Kejriwal, a decluttering specialist in the city. Her venture, Arrange It All, focuses on organising, decluttering, and tidying the existing spaces, thereby making room for anything and everything in your home.

Have you ever found yourself pondering over the perfect spot for those beloved yet slightly worn shoes? Or perhaps that cherished souvenir collected during last year’s unforgettable trip? Well, this is where Aanchal enters, offering a remedy to these dilemmas by guiding you through the art of efficient space management and unveiling the virtues of mindful shopping. The accumulation of needless items, forming cluttered stacks within our living spaces, can cast a negative shadow not only on our home’s aesthetics but also on our mental well-being. This is precisely where the finesse of adept space organisation and possession curation takes centre stage.

Into the world of tidiness

The journey to becoming an organiser was far from effortless for Aanchal. “From childhood, I always believed that I had a skill for organising things. I took pleasure in independently tidying up my cupboards, and the influence I had growing up clearly charted a path for me to become a decluttering specialist,” says Aanchal, recounting her introduction to this field.

What began as a personal quest eventually ended up being my passion and now my profession, she says while taking a glance through the schedule for the day. “People often seem to develop a stronger attachment to things than people, and this often results in building a materialistic love for their possessions, which ends up disturbing the emotional balance,” explains Aanchal. The realisation of this fact, particularly evident among her close friends and family during the pandemic, prompted Aanchal to step in and assist them in organising their spaces. This experience not only validated her passion but also propelled her to embrace it as a full-fledged career.

The full-fledged process

A certified organiser with the International Association of Professional Organisers (IAPO), Aanchal affirms that she never gets short on work and goes on to highlight the current urban trend of valuing well-organised storage solutions at home. Aanchal’s approach begins with comprehending clients’ needs, following which her team proposes innovative ways to optimise their space. When determining the layout, they conduct site visits to capture the client’s desired ambiance and vibe.

“We have helped people spanning from celebrities to those with modest incomes to sort their belongings and make space for anything and everything at their homes,” says Aanchal, brimming with contentment over the tireless work that she and her team have pulled off. Since organising helps in creating ease of use, it indulges in delegating a novel perspective to not just the clients but also the team as a whole, she remarks.

A little manual, a long way

As someone who hasn’t been the most organised in life, I’ve often hoped for some practical advice on mindful shopping and efficient space organisation. Suggesting a couple of tips for those like me, Aanchal advices purchasing items when they are genuinely necessary or when they bring joy, all while being conscious of their utility before making a purchase.

Getting rid of things that aren’t used anymore is another key factor that she talks about. This, she says, would help in bringing the old things that are still usable to the forefront and discarding the ones that are meant for the trash. “Unknowingly saying goodbye to certain things will end up reducing the overwhelming feeling and anxiety within people,” says Aanchal. Having control over the right things at the right time will definitely ease the pressure on life, she remarks.

So, if you are on a quest to find those long-lost belts tucked away behind your shelves, then Arrange It All might be your new best friend in town. In an era of urban hustles, find solace within your comfort spaces, with a little less clutter paving the way for fulfilment.

For details, contact: arrangeitall.01@gmail.com or 9326413058

