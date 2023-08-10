Home Cities Chennai

Taramani, Park Town MRTS stations to get makeover

Published: 10th August 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Basic amenities such as water facilities, toilets, washbasins, seating and signage at the stations will be upgraded | Monish Linus

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:   The dimly lit, empty spaces at the spacious MRTS stations could become a thing of the past. As a first step towards that goal, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Cumta) has identified Taramani and Park Town MRTS stations for commercial development.

Sources said according to the draft feasibility report to maximise non-fare box revenue for MRTS stations, the two stations have been prioritised among the 20 MRTS stations. The two stations are likely to be leased out for 45 years. The amount received from lease, advertising and non-fare box revenue (NFBR) of Taramani and Park Town together in the next 45 years is estimated to be around Rs 2,363 crore.

This would mean that the stations would have shops, event spaces, wall posters, commercial offices, entertainment centres or gaming arcades, dormitories, shopping kiosks, and ATMs, among other things.
Sources said Cumta and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) have expressed interest in forming public-private partnership (PPP) models with private developers for this purpose.
Currently, the non-farebox revenue percentages are 6%, 14%, and 16% in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai respectively. This is quite less when compared to international MRTS where the non-farebox revenue contributions range from 30 % to 60%.

Taramani has a greater NFBR potential than Park Town owning to its larger area. Basic amenities, such as water facilities, toilets, washbasins, seating and signage will be upgraded. In addition to fire safety equipment such as fire extinguishers, manual fire alarms, and first aid kits, CCTV cameras with 360-degree coverage with a range of 100m have been recommended to increase the safety net.

Sources said the plan is also to develop railway station neighbourhoods through mixed-use development. This includes a mix of residential, commercial, and retail spaces. Taramani is an elevated station. It is situated between Thiruvanmiyur and Perungudi. The station connects two main arterial roads - OMR and Taramani- Velachery Link Road.

Being part of an intermodal transportation hub, Park Town Station has great potential in terms of passenger footfall. The estimated total NFBR rental area is approximately 1,576 sqft. The total advertising space is estimated to be 316 sqft.

