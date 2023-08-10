Unveiling the ethical dilemmas  

Sharannya Bajoria By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : When you see a grumpy and sobbing cat does it capture your everyday frustration or do friendly dogs make for a perfect escape from the stress of your daily life? More and more brands are featuring pets in their creatives and campaigns. Animals have become a go-to social media template to touch your heart, even non-pet care brands are widely using animals in an attempt to make consumers stop scrolling.

Nowadays, the traditional definition of families has changed. Due to increasing nuclear families and rising income levels, almost six in every 10 Indians now have a pet. For younger demographics, such as Gen Z and millennials, pets resonate well due to their emphasis on humour and relatibility. Brands like Ikea, Mercedes-Benz, Pizza Hut, Vodafone, Netflix, LG and many more have all hopped on the feline bandwagon, witnessing a significant surge in their engagement.

However, it is important to ensure while featuring furry companions in ads, that all the rules and regulations are followed. These animals may develop behavioural issues, suffer from injuries, or experience trauma that can impact them for the rest of their lives, if they are not taken care of properly on set. Hence, there are multiple concerns about the ethical treatment and welfare of animals involved.

When brands can use animals to increase engagement then the same arguments also hold when one wants to raise awareness and create compassion in viewers about the welfare of animals and this is something we must all use to our advantage.

