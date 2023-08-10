Home Cities Chennai

Unveiling the ethical dilemmas  

Animals have become a go-to social media template to touch your heart. However, it is important to ensure while featuring furry companions in ads, that all the rules and regulations are followed.

Published: 10th August 2023 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Sharannya Bajoria
Express News Service

CHENNAI : When you see a grumpy and sobbing cat does it capture your everyday frustration or do friendly dogs make for a perfect escape from the stress of your daily life? More and more brands are featuring pets in their creatives and campaigns. Animals have become a go-to social media template to touch your heart, even non-pet care brands are widely using animals in an attempt to make consumers stop scrolling.

Nowadays, the traditional definition of families has changed. Due to increasing nuclear families and rising income levels, almost six in every 10 Indians now have a pet. For younger demographics, such as Gen Z and millennials, pets resonate well due to their emphasis on humour and relatibility. Brands like Ikea, Mercedes-Benz, Pizza Hut, Vodafone, Netflix, LG and many more have all hopped on the feline bandwagon, witnessing a significant surge in their engagement. 

However, it is important to ensure while featuring furry companions in ads, that all the rules and regulations are followed. These animals may develop behavioural issues, suffer from injuries, or experience trauma that can impact them for the rest of their lives, if they are not taken care of properly on set. Hence, there are multiple concerns about the ethical treatment and welfare of animals involved.

When brands can use animals to increase engagement then the same arguments also hold when one wants to raise awareness and create compassion in viewers about the welfare of animals and this is something we must all use to our advantage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp