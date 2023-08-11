Sand-laden truck runs berserk in Chengalpattu, crushes four people to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced a series of contests for the general public and school students as part of Chennai Day, celebrated annually on August 22nd every year. This year is celebrated as the “Festival of Chennai” under the theme of ‘Litter-Free Chennai’.

The corporation has invited school students and the general public to take part in the contests to make Chennai Day memorable and joyful.

The corporation has also invited ideas from the public to redesign public places and settlement areas in Chennai. Reimagining low-income tenement areas of Chennai, wall painting, place-making and waste material sculpture were among the various contests announced by the corporation.

Place-making Contest for Architects, Social Media reels contest, Waste Material Sculpture Contest, Redesign Our Parks and OSR Lands, Partnering with GCC for Greening the City and Painting the Walls, Food carnivals and shopping festivals in select locations in Chennai, reimagining low-income tenement areas of Chennai were the contests announced for the general public.

For school students, Drawing Contest - Sketching a Cleaner Tomorrow, Storytelling Contest, Skit Contest - Portraying a Clean Future, Essay Contest - Words for Litter-Free Chennai, Poem Contest - Verses Celebrating a Litter-Free Chennai contest were announced.

Winning entries will be rewarded by the corporation and displayed on their social media pages. The deadline for entries is August 16.

The entries can be sent through this form or QR code

https://forms.gle/DSRAbTdqGUW6RbSj9

