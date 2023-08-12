Relishing #Rajinism

Archita Raghu By

CHENNAI: It is a truth universally acknowledged that viewers of the 1999 film Padayappa cannot escape unscathed from Ramya Krishnan as Neelambari, and superstar Rajinikanth’s dialogue — En Vazhi, Thani Vazhi. Despite the film’s problems, the moviegoer’s fate is sealed as they surrender themselves to the Thalaivar cult and Neelambari fan club. Fast-forward to 24 years, the Rajini-starrer Jailer has hit screens with the promise of action and knife-sharp oneliners. A day before the release, on Wednesday, J Hind, Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels & Resorts, launched a food festival aptly titled En Vazhi, Thani Vazhi – Rajinism 2.0.

As theatres across Tamil Nadu resound with cheers, J Hind’s festival also honours the icon with a feast for the ages. Flagging off the gastronomically cinematic journey, the tables have centre pieces with ‘admit one’ tickets, the classic clapperboard, and film reels of Thalaivar’s best moments. From Baashha to Shivaji, the menu tests fan knowledge and churn out essential Rajini movie recommendations. As Chef Ganesh explains, each dish contains dialogue and the menu was curated during a staff brain-storming session.

Cooking up a fiery curtain-raiser

With a flash mob, a Rajini doppelganger, and a six-course menu, the fete promised a night of fun and revelry. “The menu is unique just like our Thalaivar…He’s an identity for our state. Rajini means celebration and it has been 48 years of him in the Indian film industry,” says author PC Balasubramanian, inaugurating the festival. We are also handed his recently-launched book Rajini’s Mantras, which follows life lessons interwoven with the superstar’s journey in the film industry.

“Rajinikanth has built his career in this state but he is a national icon because he has an amazing story from where he was and where he is today. Still being very grounded, he inspires people with his work. Such stories, which are rare, must be celebrated,” Balasubramanian tells CE. And extravaganza is the theme at J Hind as it observed the second edition of Rajinism. The first had been conducted during the launch of Petta, says manager Lorduraj Anand, adding that this time, the menu took a few weeks to plan.

Smoke, fire, and drama are on the menu as the Raja Chinna Roja Sphere begins our meal — a lavender iced tea. In their Vaa Nuu Kavalayya section, soft pieces of crab are the star of the spicy Nuvu Kavaali Raa rasam-style soup. The Almond 2.0 soup had a ball of almond crust in it, steeped in cream. The starters or Na Vandhutten Nu Sollu, contained black Kala Momos with a soft tuna filling, the vegetarian variation of Muthu Momos with corn and bok choy, Honey Rudh Lotus Stem with the easy-to-love crunchy sweet and sour lotus stem. Just like the name suggests, Ka-Ba-Lee was a unique dish with lightly-spiced Chettinad style kola urundai with tomato chutney.

The Hukum Tiger Prawn Ka Hukum with fried crispy jumbo prawns, chilli sauce, and mayo-style dip was our favourite. Na Addicha Thannga Matta, which urged all our waiters to smile broadly at the name, was a showstopper with flambe skills on display, as paneer was grilled live. Albeit a bit bland, the paneer definitely can take a hit, and the show more than ticked our tastebuds.

Neruppu da!

From Billa the Boss aka dum-cooked millet mutton biryani and pachadi to Nethu Vacha Meen Kozhambu with Nellu Soru — Act two of this course fills plates with healthy, home-style hearty meals. The biryani is sure to catch the eyes of health enthusiasts with juicy mutton pieces and millet. As for the Kalaiyan Naatu Sarakku with Thattu Idly, the spongy idlis are wholesome with the spicy naatu chicken curry, evocative of childhood memories. Other vegetarian options include Moondru Mugam Mundiri Khuska with vegetable dum-cooked jeeraga samba rice and Saidaipettai Vadai Curry with Tammu Idly.

In line with the Jailer release, the Ninaithale Innikkum dessert section had a Lock Up Saffron Flan inside a bowl with gulab jamun, mimicking a glass-like prison cell. The Jail Pudding had a fresh, creamy taste with whipped cream and mango. A tray of liquid nitrogen is wheeled away and from the smoke appears Thalaivar 167 — a creamy not overly sweet ice cream made from jaggery and chakka pradhaman, garnished with frozen rose petals.

Just as the red curtains are about to draw, the chefs leave a treasure box aka Katham, Katham, with smoke from liquid nitrogen. A peek inside reveals a round green mochi-like object, and a taste further reveals a soothing ice cream. Just as Rajini’s “en vazhi, thani vazhi, marakathe” is firmly planted in our heads, this isn’t a menu we will forget any time soon.

(With inputs from Sreelakshmi S Nair)

The festival will be conducted till August 20 for lunch: 12.30 pm to 3 pm and dinner: 7.30 pm to 11 pm.

