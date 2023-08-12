Terminal 2 of Chennai airport gets new travel club lounge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai airport director CV Deepak on Friday inaugurated the Travel Club Lounge located at Terminal 2. Travel Food Services (TFS) will operate the lounge facility.

Varun Kapoor, director of TFS, told TNIE, “We are witnessing a steady rise in passenger footfall at Chennai airport. As a result, we are committed to enhancing facilities and dining options. We are thrilled to introduce the ‘Travel Club Lounge’, a premium lounge and restaurant.

With a seating capacity of around 450, the lounge offers diverse culinary options, including Indian, Western, and Chinese cuisines.” “The Travel Club Lounge will remain operational round the clock. The business class luxury lounges will be accessible free of charge.

For other categories, passengers have the option to make payments via debit or credit cards,” he added.

Regional Executive Director SG Panickar, General Managers KK Shobhy and SS Raju and other officials participated in the event.

