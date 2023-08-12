Home Cities Chennai

Terminal 2 of Chennai airport gets new travel club lounge

With a seating capacity of around 450, the lounge offers diverse culinary options, including Indian, Western, and Chinese cuisines.

Published: 12th August 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennai airport director CV Deepak on Friday inaugurated the Travel Club Lounge located at Terminal 2. Travel Food Services (TFS) will operate the lounge facility.

Varun Kapoor, director of TFS, told TNIE, “We are witnessing a steady rise in passenger footfall at Chennai airport. As a result, we are committed to enhancing facilities and dining options. We are thrilled to introduce the ‘Travel Club Lounge’, a premium lounge and restaurant.

With a seating capacity of around 450, the lounge offers diverse culinary options, including Indian, Western, and Chinese cuisines.” “The Travel Club Lounge will remain operational round the clock. The business class luxury lounges will be accessible free of charge.

For other categories, passengers have the option to make payments via debit or credit cards,” he added.
Regional Executive Director SG Panickar, General Managers KK Shobhy and SS Raju and other officials participated in the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Travel Club Lounge
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp