Entries invited for Chennai Day

The corporation has also invited ideas from the public to redesign public places and settlement areas in the city.

Published: 13th August 2023

R Priya

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced a series of contests for the general public and school students as part of Chennai Day, celebrated on August 22 every year. This year the festival of Chennai is being celebrated under the theme ‘Litter-Free Chennai’.

The corporation has also invited ideas from the public to redesign public places and settlement areas in the city. Reimagining low-income tenement areas of Chennai, wall painting, model-making and waste material sculpture are among the various contests announced by the corporation.

Model-making contests for architects, social media reels contests, waste material sculpture contests, redesigning our parks and OSR land, partnering with GCC for greening the city and painting the walls, food carnivals and shopping festivals at select locations, reimagining low-income tenement areas are the contests announced for the general public.

For school students, drawing on a cleaner tomorrow, storytelling, skit on a clean future and essays and poems on litter-free Chennai were the contests announced. Winning entries will be rewarded by the corporation and displayed on their social media pages. The deadline for entries is August 16. The entries can be sent to https://forms.gle/DSRAbTdqGUW6RbSj9

