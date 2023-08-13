Eye hospital in Chennai gets advanced surgery equipment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of its 28th anniversary, Rajan Eye Care, a super speciality hospital and a postgraduate institute of ophthalmology, launched state-of-the-art equipment for premium eye surgery.

One of the technologies used - Small Incision Lenticular Extraction for vision correction is more advanced than Photorefractive keratectomy and laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK). The technology will enable doctors to perform keyhole surgery with high predictability and perfection.

In this, femtosecond laser technology is used to create a lenticular incision with accuracy. The refractive surgery is performed with one laser and one treatment plan. Another technology is Zeiss Artevi 800 Microscope which is a three-dimensional head-up visualising system for anterior and posterior segment surgeries. It will enhance the accuracy of minimally invasive surgeries and reduces risks.

An oculoplastic surgeon Dr Raghavan Sambath, University Hospitals of Leicester, UK, also donated Stellaris Bauch and Lomb Phaco machine for micro-incision cataract surgery and a microscope to the Regional Institute of Government Hospital, Egmore.

Speaking at the event, Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director of the hospital recalled the journey of the institution. Health Minister M Subramanian praised the institution for its service to poor people for more than two years. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of GCC was also present in the event.

