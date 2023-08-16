Home Cities Chennai

‘Port-Maduravoyal project to get underway soon in Chennai’

Tenders for the project have been awarded, said sources. Speaking after hoisting the Tricolour at the Sri Babu Jagajeevan Ram Sports Stadium,

PM Modi laid foundation for the double-decker elevated corridor in May | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Work on the 20.6km double-decker elevated highway between Chennai Port and Maduravoyal, built at a cost of Rs 5,855 crore, is likely to start soon, according to Chennai Port chairman Sunil Paliwal. The construction will be completed within two and a half years.

Tenders for the project have been awarded, said sources. Speaking after hoisting the Tricolour at the Sri Babu Jagajeevan Ram Sports Stadium, Paliwal said that cruise ship services were launched last year. The initiative has been received warmly by the people, he said. Following this, international cruises were launched earlier this year.

To increase the green cover, 12,000 saplings have been planted at the premises of the port and soon the port will be transformed, said Paliwal. The port chairman further said that steps have been taken to reduce tuition fees of students studying in the higher secondary school run by the Port Authority in Tondiarpet, by two-thirds. The annual tuition fee of a student will be reduced from Rs 15,000 to about Rs  5,000.

Also, free uniforms, books, shoes, etc., are provided to the students on behalf of the port. Due to these initiatives, the number of students has increased from 484 in the last academic year to 780 this year, he added. 

Later, at the function, Paliwal distributed cash awards to the children of Kamarajar Port employees and Central Industrial Security Force personnel and women of self-help groups, who are employed at the Kamarajar Port, for their performance in 2022 -23, a release said.

