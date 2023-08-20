80 per cent homes in Chennai will have water  meters by year-end, says metro water

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is looking to complete the installation of water meters in all high-rise buildings and commercial connections and cover 80% of domestic connections by year-end, according to a senior official in the department.

“We are currently crafting a comprehensive project report outlining the details of this metering initiative. The actual installation of meters will commence post the board’s approval. We anticipate initiating the tender process at the earliest,” the official told TNIE.CMWSSB currently levies a monthly charge of Rs 84 for domestic dwelling units and flats.

“Unfortunately, due to this fixed rate, residents tend to overlook wasteful water practices. To address this concern, the water board is expediting the metre installation process throughout the city,” according to officials.

Since November 2019, CMWSSB has successfully installed 21,000 water metres in commercial establishments with high water consumption, according to officials. The board levies monthly water charges of Rs 114 on private hospitals (up to 1,000 litres), Rs 94 on educational institutions and Rs 81 on other entities.

The board’s metering policy seeks to promote water conservation by incentivizing efficient water usage, minimizing water loss, improving cost recovery and ensuring equal service charges for all consumers.

S Rajkumar from Pallikaranai, said, “Groundwater levels have significantly declined, underscoring the importance of responsible water usage. As the water board’s efforts have remained inadequate, implementing water metres for all connections is necessary.”

