Home Cities Chennai

80 per cent homes in Chennai will have water  meters by year-end, says metro water

Since November 2019, CMWSSB has successfully installed 21,000 water metres in commercial establishments with high water consumption, according to officials.

Published: 20th August 2023 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

CMWSSB

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Photo | CMWSSB website)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is looking to complete the installation of water meters in all high-rise buildings and commercial connections and cover 80% of domestic connections by year-end, according to a senior official in the department.

“We are currently crafting a comprehensive project report outlining the details of this metering initiative. The actual installation of meters will commence post the board’s approval. We anticipate initiating the tender process at the earliest,” the official told TNIE.CMWSSB currently levies a monthly charge of Rs 84 for domestic dwelling units and flats.

“Unfortunately, due to this fixed rate, residents tend to overlook wasteful water practices. To address this concern, the water board is expediting the metre installation process throughout the city,” according to officials.

Since November 2019, CMWSSB has successfully installed 21,000 water metres in commercial establishments with high water consumption, according to officials. The board levies monthly water charges of Rs 114 on private hospitals (up to 1,000 litres), Rs 94 on educational institutions and Rs 81 on other entities.

The board’s metering policy seeks to promote water conservation by incentivizing efficient water usage, minimizing water loss, improving cost recovery and ensuring equal service charges for all consumers.

S Rajkumar from Pallikaranai, said, “Groundwater levels have significantly declined, underscoring the importance of responsible water usage. As the water board’s efforts have remained inadequate, implementing water metres for all connections is necessary.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
water meters installation of water meters Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp