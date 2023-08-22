‘Chennai is always open for development’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: What is the one thing you like about Chennai and its people?

Chennai is always busy and open to development. It’s the don’t-settle-easily attitude that we like the most. People here come from different places. Chennai is the best example of unity in diversity.

How do you rate Chennai’s trend in culture?

Culturally we are very strong — we have thiruvizha seasons in Triplicane, Mylapore for Hindus, Santhome church for Christians, Thousand Lights for Muslims, etc.

What was your first experience with the city?

When I landed at Egmore railway station it was like landing in a different planet. With a bustling crowd... the feel is completely different; like we have literally come to a new world.

Which is your most favourite place in Chennai that makes you nostalgic? Do you visit the place regularly?

Undoubtedly, Marina beach. Yes, we do visit regularly.

Do you think that Chennai has evolved as a bustling metropolis or has just grown into a big village, as may outsiders say?

Chennai is definitely a bustling metropolis. It is best in industry, evolution of Metro stations, malls, theme parks, and its infrastructure is best in class.

In your view, have the people of Chennai retained the traditions of the past era?

Yes, despite their busy schedule and ambition for growth people haven’t let go of their tradition.

How do you see Chennai evolving in the next 10 years? What problems do you foresee?

The Metro is going to be game changer for Chennai in next 10 years. It’s going to connect the city end to end. The big problem is going to be the parking space.

Any wishes for the city?

We wish to see Chennai become the number one metropolitan city in India in all aspects.

Your Madras memories?

We have both good and bad memories. We have grown in this city and still growing. We know 90% of the city and its demographics. The worst memories are of the 2015 flood, Vardah cyclone time and lockdown.

