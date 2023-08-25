Fisher dies after boat capsizes in Chennai, kin blame power plant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old fisherman died after his boat capsized in the Kosasthalaiyar in Ennore during the wee hours of Thursday. His family members and other fishermen staged a protest later in the day alleging construction debris from the transmission towers that was dumped into the Kosasthalaiyar led to the accident.

The deceased was identified as Vignesh. On Wednesday night, he went fishing in a small fibre boat. Quoting the family, the police said, Vignesh usually returns with the catch early morning. “When he did not return on Thursday, his wife and relatives searched for Vignesh. A few fishermen who were returning noticed a boat capsized near the shore,” said a senior police officer. On closer inspection, they found Vignesh drowned.

The boat was found near the construction site where the transmission tower is being set up to transfer electricity from the Ennore thermal power plant. The fishermen have been protesting against the erection of transmission towers along the coast, said the police.

The relatives of Vignesh protested on the Ennore flyover along with the body demanding immediate action against people responsible for his death. They also demanded compensation for the family and to take care of his children’s education.

S Kumaresan, a fisherman from Kattukuppam fishing hamlet said this was not the first time TANTRANSCO had dumped debris into Kosasthalaiyar. “We have been opposing the erection of a tower in the water for a long time. Despite several rounds of talks with revenue officials and the police, nothing transpired,” he said.

Kumaresan said another fisherman had met with a similar fate in 2010-2011 when construction debris was dumped inside the river during the construction of a bridge to the Vallur thermal plant. Speaking to TNIE, a senior official attached to the north division of Tangedco said they were not aware of the incident as they are yet to get a report.

Power cut in parts of city tomorrow

To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of the city from 9 am to 2 pm on August 26.

Here are the details:

ANNASALAI: LGN road, Mohandas Street, GPlane, Kuppa Muthu street, Nagappa Iyer Street. AVADI: THIRUMULLAIVOYAL Women Industrial estate, Kattur, Officer Colony, Kamadenu Nagar, Chandra Shaker Nagar.

