Biomining likely to begin at Kodungaiyur dumpyard in Chennai by October 

Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation is likely to start biomining in Kodungaiyur dumpyard by October as it is in the process of assessing tender bids received for the project.

“We are scrutinising the bids on various aspects. Once it is finalised, it will be sent to the committee and the council for approval. It might take another three to four weeks. We expect the work to begin by October and any practical suggestions regarding the project will be incorporated,” an official with the Chennai Corporation told TNIE.

The project, at an outlay of Rs 640 crore, aims to clear 66 lakh tonnes of waste accumulated at the site over four decades. The work is expected to be completed in two years and reclaim about 250 acres of land. Waste from zone 1 to 8 is dumped at the site.

A public consultation meeting regarding the project was held in June and residents of Kodungaiyur said no progress has been made since then. “Biomining at Perungudi dump yard is being carried out at a fast pace. But at Kodungaiyur it is yet to begin. Kodungaiyur is the oldest of the two dumpyards. More than 2 lakh residents living around the dumpyard are affected by this. Breathing problems are very common and foul smell during rains is unbearable. In the consultation meeting the project was expected to kickstart by August,” Mohan, a resident of Kodungaiyur told TNIE.

“The issue was also raised at the corporation council meeting on July 28. The corporation should create a green belt around the dump yard before beginning the biomining work,” said Ward 37 councillor J Dilli Babu.

“Biomining at Perungudi dump yard troubled the residents living nearby. A Miyawaki Forest should be created around the Kodungaiyur dumpyard. It will help arrest the emission of carbon dioxide and foul smell to an extent. It needs to be done before monsoon as it can help the trees grow,” he further added.

