Traffic diversions at Purasawalkam, Triplicane and Mylapore from August 31

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The traffic police have announced three diversions in the city to bring down traffic congestion at Purasawalkam, Triplicane and Mylapore.

In view of the huge public gatherings at Sai Baba temple in Mylapore on Thursdays, the traffic will be diverted to Venkatesa Agraharam Road on Thursdays from August 31 onwards. Vehicles coming from Saradhapuram Road, Dr Ranga and East Abiramapuram towards Sai Baba Temple will be diverted through VC Garden First Street via St. Marys Road.

Vehicles from adjacent lanes including Alamelumangapuram, Dr Nanjunda Road, V Agrahaam Lane and V Agraharam Lane will not be allowed towards RK Mutt Road and will be diverted towards Saradhapuram Road.

Secondly, as vehicle congestion increases on Doveton junction in Purasawalkam, traffic police have planned to implement diversions from August 26 from 5 pm to 8 pm. Vehicles coming from Pattalam on Perambur Barracks Road will have to take a compulsory right turn at Doveton Junction. Two Wheelers and cars coming from Perambur Barracks Road will have to take a compulsory left turn at Doveton Junction and take a U-turn at Aavin Milk Booth.

Heavy vehicles coming from Perambur Barracks Road will have to take a compulsory left at Doveton Junction towards Narayan Guru Salai, followed by a right turn on EVK Sampath Road, Jeremiah Road Jn and a right turn on Jeremiah Road to reach their destination.

Similarly, to reduce traffic block on Anna Salai in Triplicane, the following traffic regulations will be followed from August 27 onwards on GP Road in Royapettah.

MTC Buses, heavy vehicles and other commercial vehicles coming from West Cott Road towards GP Road will be diverted at Tower Clock towards Whites Road, Smith Road to reach Anna Salai.

This will not be applicable on two-wheelers and cars. Bikes and cars coming from GP road towards Anna Salai will not be allowed to take a right turn towards Dams Road junction and will be diverted to take a left turn towards Anna Salai Spencer junction and allowed to take a U-turn at Spencer junction. Vehicles coming from Anna Statue will not be allowed to take a U-turn at GP Road - Anna Salai junction and will be diverted towards Spencer junction to take a U-turn.

