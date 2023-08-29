Home Cities Chennai

The New Indian Express journalist Sneha Belcin passes away

Published: 29th August 2023 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sneha Belcin, a dynamic member of The New Indian Express digital and video team, tragically passed away in the city on Monday. She was 26.

Sneha joined The New Indian Express in March this year, writing articles and producing videos on issues related to caste and gender, which were close to her heart. Among her most popular articles was a critique of the Vetrimaran movie Viduthalai Part I, which garnered a lot of attention and provoked a discussion within the film community.

Sneha grew up in Coimbatore and completed her degree in journalism and filmmaking from Mumbai University before joining the Covai Post as a reporter.

She later worked with Neelam Productions, a Tamil production company launched by noted filmmaker Pa Ranjith, where she was a creative producer.

At Neelam, she hosted a popular video series explaining gender-related terms like gaslighting and mansplaining in Tamil. She also did a weekly satire show for the company's YouTube channel. Pa Ranjith was among the mourners on Monday.

Sneha was also a filmmaker, writing and directing documentary shorts, and a translator.

Read articles by Sneha:

The fatigue of being asked to endure discrimination and its toll

No 'Munnetram' for Dalits in Dravida land: Revisiting Vengaivayal case after 100 days

IIT suicides reveal toxic mix of academic pressure, official apathy and discrimination

Here's why Coimbatore-based Dalit trans woman cop tried to end life twice and quit job

