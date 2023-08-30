Land acquisition on to widen Adyar river to make city rain-ready

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To prevent flooding in the city during the monsoon, the Water Resources Department (WRD) is planning to widen the Adyar river between Thiruneermalai and Anagaputhur before the arrival of the North East monsoon, at an outlay of Ra 70 crore.

WRD is awaiting completion of land acquisition on the 2.5km stretch along the river to increase the width to 360 feet, from the current 100 feet. The department has issued notice to residents of Kundrathur who occupy the mostly-barren 17.7 acres of land along the river.

In addition, preparations for strengthening embankments along the river is underway as the tendering process for the project has concluded. “Adyar river’s map reveals that the ideal width should range from 200-600 feet. However, the current width measures less than 100 feet between Thiruneermalai and Anagaputhur. This disparity makes it difficult to control floods when the river swells,” a senior WRD official told TNIE.

“The 17.7 acres of land in question is mostly unoccupied. We will also need to take possession of a house located near Anagaputhur bridge. Revenue officials are actively overseeing the land acquisition procedure. The notice for the land acquisition was issued in August last year. The second notice was given a couple of weeks ago. We have urged revenue officials to complete the transfer of land by the first week of September,” another WRD official said.

Adyar river, originating at Adanur near Tambaram, meanders through Mannivakkam, Varadharajapuram, Mudichur, Thiruneermalai, Anagaputhur, Kattupakkam and Manappakkam before ultimately emptying into the sea. This river’s total course spans 42 km.

