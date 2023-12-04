Cyclone Michaung: Chennai goes under water, no power supply; 'biggest rainfall since 2015 floods', says weatherman

By Online Desk

The rainfall that pounded Chennai is the “biggest” since 2015 floods, though the rainfall has been cut off due to reading taken at 8.30 am and reset for the next day, says independent weather forecaster Tamil Nadu Weatherman.

“Without the cut-off at 8.30 am, the rains would be 300+ in 24 hours, if we take event as whole for 24 hrs and for 48 hrs it would be 400 mm,” Pradeep John added.

The incessant rains have left Chennai under sheets of water. Several parts of the city has no power supply. Normal life remains crippled. With the weatherman predicting rain till late in the night on Monday, it will take some time for normalcy to be restored.

Images of cars afloat on a flowing river of water near Pallikaranai, inundated arterial roads in Vadapalani, heavy water logging in Sembakkam and several other parts of the city could be spotted on platform X.

In a message on X, Sneha Rajeev said: "A friend of mine resides in Brindavan Street, Mylapore,

"Her message: We are sinking by the minute, no electricity, and absolutely no possible route of evacuation, Unless water from the street is pumped out, we are trapped inside our building."

Most journalists in the TNIE Online Desk have been struggling due to waterlogging in their places and a lack of power supply.

Andrew Christie, his wife and small daughter, have been spending sleepless nights for the past couple of days as water kept seeping into their house. His cellphone remained switched off on Monday evening since there was no power supply in most part of the city as a result of which devices could not be recharged.

Shruti R, who lives in Velacherry, is not well. But she is not able to go out to consult a doctor due to water logging. To make things worse, a building near her house has caved in. At least 10 people were reported trapped in the building, according to a report.

Another young colleague, Sindhiya has been staying in a friend's place due to water logging in her house.

Author and activist Shalin Maria Lawrence wrote on platform X: "With our life long battle with flood water, as the working class people of North Madras, my family always chose top floors when looking for rental. We are on the second floor and safe. The road has waist-level water and the bylane is also flooded. I have prepared rotis and making Birinji now to give out to people who are passing by towards relief centres in Vyasarpadi. I hope the rain stops soon. And we can begin relief work from tomorrow."

In the city, cars could be seen buried in water. People struggling to stay afloat on chest-level water. Normal life remains crippled. Chennai waits for the rains to subside.

The corporation workers are working round the clock to do their best for the residents of Chennai.

As was typical of Chennai, messages extending help to needy people could also be spotted on social media.

The IMD informed that the severe Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” (pronounced as MIGJAUM) lay centered at 1430 hours IST of 4th December, 2023 over the same region about 100 km northeast of Chennai, 120 km southeast of Nellore, 220 km north-northeast of Puducherry, 250 km south of Bapatla and 280 km south of Machilipatnam. It is likely to intensify gradually and move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon of 5th December as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

Gale wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph is prevailing around north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, IMD added.

