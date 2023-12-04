Meenambakkam receives 23 cm rainfall in Chennai as waters enter houses in many areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heavy rain and winds have been pounding Chennai and neighbouring districts since Sunday night as Cyclone Michaung drew nearer.

With the rain continuing to lash the city in the morning, the regional meteorological centre (RMC) said Meenambakkam has received highest rainfall in the city registering 23 cm from 8.30 am on Sunday to 7.30 am on Monday.

Some reports said Perungudi recorded 27 cm of rainfall, though the meterological centre did not confirm this.

Flight operations were suspended for a few hours at the Chennai airport.



Nungambakkam registered 18.4 cm, Kattupakkam in Kancheepuram 17 cm, VIT Chennai in Chengalpattu 18.2 cm, Puzhal 20.9 cm, Valasaravakkam 19.5 cm, Kodambakkam 17.9 cm, Sholinganallur 17.2 cm, Malar Colony 18.6 cm, Adyar 16.6 cm and Kolathur 15.2 cm in the same period according to data shared by RMC. Many stations recorded Very Heavy rainfall across Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kanchipuram districts.

Cyclone Michaung continues to feed the rain bands bringing heavy rainfall over North coastal Tamil Nadu as it moves North Westward. #StaySafe #ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/w1mrzilY4b — Tamilnadu Weather-IMD (@ChennaiRmc) December 4, 2023

“Around 23,000 Corporation workers are on the field, of which 16,000 are working overnight. Four teams of 25 members from the disaster response force are also deployed,” Chennai Mayor R Priya told reporters on Sunday. The civic body is also operating 35 cooking centres from which food will be sent to the 162 relief centres across Chennai.

The rainfall in the four districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalapttu - is expected to continue till Monday night, it added.

The cyclone was about 110 kms east-northeast of Chennai in the morning and likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further. It was moving at an average speed of 10 kmph in the last six hours, said RMC.

Several parts of the city were water-logged and without power due to the heavy rains and trees fell blocking the transport in many areas. Subways were also closed due to inundation. Electricity connection across the city was also disconnected and residents in some parts of the city reported that water has entered their houses.

