Cyclone Michaung: Eight die of electrocution, falling trees in single day in Chennai

CHENNAI: Amid very heavy rains in and around the city on Monday, eight people died in rain-related incidents, including electrocution and building collapse.

In Kanathur, two migrant labourers, Zakir (20) and Afrose (28) from Jharkhand, died after a wall collapsed on them. Police said, “The duo, along with other labourers, had been staying in a makeshift quarter right next to the construction site in Kanathur along Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). During the wee hours of Monday morning, a portion of a wall from the building fell on their quarters, killing the two men on the spot.” Mohammed Thoufeeq and two other labourers were rushed to the hospital for treatment. A case has been registered, the bodies have been sent for autopsy and further probe is on.

In Esplanade, 50-year-old Padmanaban, a tailor from Dindugal, died of electrocution at around 10 am. The deceased had gone to buy milk at a nearby store along waterlogged Prakasham Road, when he is suspected to have come in contact with a hanging live wire through the water. Upon information, Tangedco staff reached the spot, disconnected the wires and retrieved the body.

In Adyar, a 37-year-old man Mariappan, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler along Mahatma Gandhi Road, died after a tree branch broke and fell on him. The driver sustained heavy injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, said police. Traffic on the road came to a standstill in the area from Mahatma Gandhi Road to LB Road due to severe flooding in the road with water rising up to 3ft.

In Thoraipakkam, a 40-year-old man died of electrocution while walking along a waterlogged road near his house. Two unidentified bodies were found in New Washermanpet and Foreshore Estate, one of a 70-year-old man and the other a 60-year-old man. Police suspect electrocution to be the cause in both cases.

In Adyar, another man, 35-year-old Murugan, died after an uprooted tree fell on him, crushing him to death, at Besant Nagar. Police sent his body for autopsy and have filed a case. Further probe is on.

