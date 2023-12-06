Notes of inclusivity  

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Margazhi, the season that seamlessly intertwines musical splendour with the virtuosos of Indian classical arts, is taking on a new dimension with the commencement of the fourth edition of Marghazhi Matram in the city. What started as a ponderous idea for Ranjini Kaushik, the founder of SciArtsRUs, to embrace underprivileged and disabled artistes, has now evolved into a distinctive and inclusive festival. Orchestrated under the banner of her USA-based non-profit organisation, the event shines a spotlight on differently-abled individuals, the transgender community, cross-cultural performers, and folk artistes. Unfolding at the Dakshinamurthi Auditorium, Mylapore, the eight-day-long event, which commenced on December 3, has painted a radiant beginning to a season where distinctions only exist among the musical notes and nothing else.

The inauguration was led by Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, in the presence of other luminaries. Following her address, the ceremony seamlessly transitioned into the presentation of various awards, including the Lifetime Achievement honour conferred upon the veena artiste Hemalatha Mani, and the Trailblazer recognition for the transgender classical dancer Nartaki Nataraj, among others. Ranjini, the curator of the festival, remarked, “This year, Margazhi Matram introduces a whole bunch of new elements. From being a disability-inclusive initiative and broadening awareness beyond disability to infusing a cross-cultural dimension into the festival, this season offers many exciting possibilities.”

Start of the season

As the dignitaries graced the venue, the hallowed halls stirred with the hum of anticipated exchanges. The moment arrived with Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, the celebrated visually impaired playback singer, taking centre stage for the invocation, enveloping the crowd in a reverent silence as they immersed themselves in the echoings of her striking voice. Following this soulful beginning, the canvas unfolded into an auditory treat where a collection of myriad Indian languages came alive with a production titled

‘Vanavil’. A hundred-member inclusive choir, the Sargam Choir, under the guidance of Sudha Raja, sang harmonies that echoed the cultural diversity of the country.

Amid these diverse performances, one stood out — the Bharatanatyam recital by Narthaki Nataraj, adorned in exquisite temple jewellery and a striking purple silk costume, accompanied by a talented team and the soulful vocals of Spoorthi Rao. With each mudra, her eyes weaving a narrative of their own, Narthaki Nataraj’s expressions and movements effortlessly swept straight into the hearts of the mesmerised viewers, creating an artistic brilliance of her own. Just as the audience paid heed to this performance, they relentlessly got transported into a world of talas and ragas complimenting each other as Kanmoni Sasi, the Carnatic singer, began her renditions. Concluding the day’s lineup was a remarkable performance by a group of wheelchair multi-genre dancers from the Nav Uthan team, which reaffirmed the notion that passion is the driving force for success.

A plethora of performances

Marking a grand kickstart to this year’s festival, the inaugural event rolled out the red carpet, setting the stage for artists to amp up their game in the days to come. Scheduled at the IIT Madras Research Park on December 6 and at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Mini Hall on December 8, 9, 10, 28, 29, 30, the carefully curated lineup promises a diverse array of performances, as highlighted by Ranjini. “On the 6th, we have a distinctive collaboration with IIT Madras where we are launching an ‘Artabilities 4 All Wall of Fame’, a curation dedicated to exceptionally talented visual artists with disabilities. Their artwork will be showcased to a broad and diverse audience, and we are excited about expanding this initiative globally,” says Ranjini.

A 12-hour non-stop marathon titled ‘Inclusive Thematic Akhandam’, where 80 artistes, including cross-culture artistes like Yahor Jeihalo from Belarus, Nicolo Melocchi from Italy, Japanese Veena artiste Yuko Matoba, and many more, will showcase their talents based on self-chosen themes. As intriguing as it sounds, this event also holds the promise of providing a platform for special needs students and adults to showcase their talents after each performance, offering them an opportunity to be noticed by mainstream media, notes Ranjini. Two-and-a-half month-long preparations are in their final stages, and the artistes are all set to bring diversity to the city where tradition and innovation converge.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Margazhi, the season that seamlessly intertwines musical splendour with the virtuosos of Indian classical arts, is taking on a new dimension with the commencement of the fourth edition of Marghazhi Matram in the city. What started as a ponderous idea for Ranjini Kaushik, the founder of SciArtsRUs, to embrace underprivileged and disabled artistes, has now evolved into a distinctive and inclusive festival. Orchestrated under the banner of her USA-based non-profit organisation, the event shines a spotlight on differently-abled individuals, the transgender community, cross-cultural performers, and folk artistes. Unfolding at the Dakshinamurthi Auditorium, Mylapore, the eight-day-long event, which commenced on December 3, has painted a radiant beginning to a season where distinctions only exist among the musical notes and nothing else. The inauguration was led by Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, in the presence of other luminaries. Following her address, the ceremony seamlessly transitioned into the presentation of various awards, including the Lifetime Achievement honour conferred upon the veena artiste Hemalatha Mani, and the Trailblazer recognition for the transgender classical dancer Nartaki Nataraj, among others. Ranjini, the curator of the festival, remarked, “This year, Margazhi Matram introduces a whole bunch of new elements. From being a disability-inclusive initiative and broadening awareness beyond disability to infusing a cross-cultural dimension into the festival, this season offers many exciting possibilities.” Start of the season As the dignitaries graced the venue, the hallowed halls stirred with the hum of anticipated exchanges. The moment arrived with Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, the celebrated visually impaired playback singer, taking centre stage for the invocation, enveloping the crowd in a reverent silence as they immersed themselves in the echoings of her striking voice. Following this soulful beginning, the canvas unfolded into an auditory treat where a collection of myriad Indian languages came alive with a production titled ‘Vanavil’. A hundred-member inclusive choir, the Sargam Choir, under the guidance of Sudha Raja, sang harmonies that echoed the cultural diversity of the country. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Amid these diverse performances, one stood out — the Bharatanatyam recital by Narthaki Nataraj, adorned in exquisite temple jewellery and a striking purple silk costume, accompanied by a talented team and the soulful vocals of Spoorthi Rao. With each mudra, her eyes weaving a narrative of their own, Narthaki Nataraj’s expressions and movements effortlessly swept straight into the hearts of the mesmerised viewers, creating an artistic brilliance of her own. Just as the audience paid heed to this performance, they relentlessly got transported into a world of talas and ragas complimenting each other as Kanmoni Sasi, the Carnatic singer, began her renditions. Concluding the day’s lineup was a remarkable performance by a group of wheelchair multi-genre dancers from the Nav Uthan team, which reaffirmed the notion that passion is the driving force for success. A plethora of performances Marking a grand kickstart to this year’s festival, the inaugural event rolled out the red carpet, setting the stage for artists to amp up their game in the days to come. Scheduled at the IIT Madras Research Park on December 6 and at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Mini Hall on December 8, 9, 10, 28, 29, 30, the carefully curated lineup promises a diverse array of performances, as highlighted by Ranjini. “On the 6th, we have a distinctive collaboration with IIT Madras where we are launching an ‘Artabilities 4 All Wall of Fame’, a curation dedicated to exceptionally talented visual artists with disabilities. Their artwork will be showcased to a broad and diverse audience, and we are excited about expanding this initiative globally,” says Ranjini. A 12-hour non-stop marathon titled ‘Inclusive Thematic Akhandam’, where 80 artistes, including cross-culture artistes like Yahor Jeihalo from Belarus, Nicolo Melocchi from Italy, Japanese Veena artiste Yuko Matoba, and many more, will showcase their talents based on self-chosen themes. As intriguing as it sounds, this event also holds the promise of providing a platform for special needs students and adults to showcase their talents after each performance, offering them an opportunity to be noticed by mainstream media, notes Ranjini. Two-and-a-half month-long preparations are in their final stages, and the artistes are all set to bring diversity to the city where tradition and innovation converge. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp