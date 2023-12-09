Enjoy the art, meet the artiste

Anushree Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Even as the city is limping back to normalcy following the deluge caused by cyclone Michaung, the preparations for the Margazhi music festival have picked up in full swing. A case in point is Rasoham, run by Laasya Narasimhachari and Vasanthalakshmi Narasimhachari, that is gearing up for the Kutty Kutcheri Festival 2023 set to begin on December 15.

Earlier, the private art trust used to conduct Rasoham’s Unity Concert Series, a one-day mega event where over 100 artistes performed. “This year, I felt that doing something in a more intimate setting. I thought, why not have a festival as kutty kutcheris. That is how the name came. When I had the idea and had to explain it to the team, I didn’t know how else to say it. Small, intimate kutcheris and we just decided to go with it. It’s a festival that not just brings artistes in classical art forms but across genres of music, dance, theatre,” explains Laasya.

Ten days, ten genres

Spread over ten days, the series has Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, contemporary dance, Ghazal, classical music, Tamil and English theatre, Kattaikoothu and folk arts — one on each day. With the tagline ‘Concerts. Coffee. Conversations’, Laasya wants the audience to connect with the art and artistes more deeply. “What I felt missing typically in this whole frenzy of Margazhi is people hop to sabhas, see a concert, come out and it is over. Whether it is the artiste or the audience or organisers, so much effort goes into every show and I feel we kind of lose the magic of connecting on a deeper level,” she shares.

Here, several stories unravel — from Anita Ratnam on choosing a different space to showcase a particular dialogue, TM Krishna talking about his music, and how he is using it beyond kutcheris, to Paul Jacob and Manickam Yogeswaran on working closely with underprivileged artistes, bringing in Tamil literature to Tamil Isai, and Thilagavathi Palani’s struggle on being a woman in the male-dominated Kattaikoothu form. “What you are taking home will be a bit of the artiste as well. The aim is to nurture meaningful and respectful conversations that are only about art; to understand and experience it better,” adds Laasya.

The seeds of this idea were sown in 2019 when Laasya wanted to do a year-long event culminating in this festival. But the pandemic struck. Now, back on track, the events will be held across venues run by passionate artistes brought together by art. “We are coming together with a single mission and I am grateful that they immediately accepted this. I feel it’s a common dream. Everyone has started the space wanting it to be a little more than what it is superficially supposed to be,” shares Laasya.

Art across the city

These venues will grant access to 100-odd registered audience. Laasya hopes that youngsters make use of the opportunity as it would give them one-on-one with those who have dedicated their lives to art. Explaining that the young audiences make them think out of the box, she says, “I feel it is this generation that must be engaging in deeper conversations. Especially considering everything is now available at the click of a button; a lot of people believe they can learn and perform by watching videos or learning courses digitally, it is really important that these conversations happen. Social media has also brought out incredible talent. Festivals like these with 100 people are the kind of space artistes should come to engage, and understand how they can take their artistry to the next level.”

Laasya concurs that the cyclone has spared none, but also reminds us that Margazhi is an important season for artistes and believes that art will heal all. “Simply because artistes announce their shows and festivals I don’t think they are being insensitive. What they are trying to say is that despite everything, this is their way of life. Even normally things are tough for artistes. Now, nature has played spoilsport in a year that is so important for the fraternity. There is nothing more powerful than a collective prayer to help us march towards a meaningful, magical Margazhi,” she signs off.

Kutty Kutcheri Festival will be held from December 15-24. Entry is free and registration is compulsory as seating is limited. To register, visit: rasoham.org

Cultural melange:



The venue partners are Rasoham Studio, Alliance Français, Narthaki Studio, Ashvita, Medai, Kanakavalli, Offbeat Studios, IDAM, Spaces, and Bharatakalanjali. The event is co-sponsored by Sathyabhama Institute of Science and Technology, and the event co-creators are Shiuli, BMT, and Paati Veedu.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI : Even as the city is limping back to normalcy following the deluge caused by cyclone Michaung, the preparations for the Margazhi music festival have picked up in full swing. A case in point is Rasoham, run by Laasya Narasimhachari and Vasanthalakshmi Narasimhachari, that is gearing up for the Kutty Kutcheri Festival 2023 set to begin on December 15. Earlier, the private art trust used to conduct Rasoham’s Unity Concert Series, a one-day mega event where over 100 artistes performed. “This year, I felt that doing something in a more intimate setting. I thought, why not have a festival as kutty kutcheris. That is how the name came. When I had the idea and had to explain it to the team, I didn’t know how else to say it. Small, intimate kutcheris and we just decided to go with it. It’s a festival that not just brings artistes in classical art forms but across genres of music, dance, theatre,” explains Laasya. Ten days, ten genresgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Spread over ten days, the series has Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, contemporary dance, Ghazal, classical music, Tamil and English theatre, Kattaikoothu and folk arts — one on each day. With the tagline ‘Concerts. Coffee. Conversations’, Laasya wants the audience to connect with the art and artistes more deeply. “What I felt missing typically in this whole frenzy of Margazhi is people hop to sabhas, see a concert, come out and it is over. Whether it is the artiste or the audience or organisers, so much effort goes into every show and I feel we kind of lose the magic of connecting on a deeper level,” she shares. Here, several stories unravel — from Anita Ratnam on choosing a different space to showcase a particular dialogue, TM Krishna talking about his music, and how he is using it beyond kutcheris, to Paul Jacob and Manickam Yogeswaran on working closely with underprivileged artistes, bringing in Tamil literature to Tamil Isai, and Thilagavathi Palani’s struggle on being a woman in the male-dominated Kattaikoothu form. “What you are taking home will be a bit of the artiste as well. The aim is to nurture meaningful and respectful conversations that are only about art; to understand and experience it better,” adds Laasya. The seeds of this idea were sown in 2019 when Laasya wanted to do a year-long event culminating in this festival. But the pandemic struck. Now, back on track, the events will be held across venues run by passionate artistes brought together by art. “We are coming together with a single mission and I am grateful that they immediately accepted this. I feel it’s a common dream. Everyone has started the space wanting it to be a little more than what it is superficially supposed to be,” shares Laasya. Art across the city These venues will grant access to 100-odd registered audience. Laasya hopes that youngsters make use of the opportunity as it would give them one-on-one with those who have dedicated their lives to art. Explaining that the young audiences make them think out of the box, she says, “I feel it is this generation that must be engaging in deeper conversations. Especially considering everything is now available at the click of a button; a lot of people believe they can learn and perform by watching videos or learning courses digitally, it is really important that these conversations happen. Social media has also brought out incredible talent. Festivals like these with 100 people are the kind of space artistes should come to engage, and understand how they can take their artistry to the next level.” Laasya concurs that the cyclone has spared none, but also reminds us that Margazhi is an important season for artistes and believes that art will heal all. “Simply because artistes announce their shows and festivals I don’t think they are being insensitive. What they are trying to say is that despite everything, this is their way of life. Even normally things are tough for artistes. Now, nature has played spoilsport in a year that is so important for the fraternity. There is nothing more powerful than a collective prayer to help us march towards a meaningful, magical Margazhi,” she signs off. Kutty Kutcheri Festival will be held from December 15-24. Entry is free and registration is compulsory as seating is limited. To register, visit: rasoham.org Cultural melange: The venue partners are Rasoham Studio, Alliance Français, Narthaki Studio, Ashvita, Medai, Kanakavalli, Offbeat Studios, IDAM, Spaces, and Bharatakalanjali. The event is co-sponsored by Sathyabhama Institute of Science and Technology, and the event co-creators are Shiuli, BMT, and Paati Veedu. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp