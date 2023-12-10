Chennai: Class 9 girl waiting for flood relief materials dies due to seizure

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old girl collapsed and fell down due to seizure while her mother was waiting in queue to collect relief materials distributed by the AIADMK in Thiruvottiyur. The girl later succumbed to injuries in hospital, said the police.

The deceased V Yuvashree, from Karunanidhi Nagar in Tondiarpet was studying in Class 9 in a government-aided school in her locality. Police said her father Vadivelu works as a contract conservancy staff with the city corporation. On Saturday morning, the AIADMK functionaries led by its general secretary distributed relief materials to residents of ward number 38, 40, 41, 42 and 47, which falls under R K Nagar constituency.

“Yuvashree who was waiting on the roadside lost consciousness due to seizure and collapsed on the ground. She fell face down and injured her face severely,” said a senior police officer.

She was rushed to the Stanley Government Hospital where she succumbed to injuries. The R K Nagar police said the girl died as she fell face down. Police said that the incident happened after Edappadi K Palaniswami left the venue.

