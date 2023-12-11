Insurance claims up to Rs 20k to be prioritised in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Claims up to `20,000 will be released immediately upon submission of bill receipts of repair works and photographs of vehicles damaged during the recent rain and subsequent floods, insurance companies informed the government, according to a statement issued by the transport commissioner, on Sunday.

The transport department had also taken steps to deploy 2080 recovery vehicles in different parts of the state to tow cars and other vehicles affected by the floods to service centres. Vehicle owners were also advised against turning on the ignition of cars submerged in water and toll-free numbers to access free repair services were also announced.

Finance minister Thangam Thenarasu on Friday held discussions with vehicle manufacturers, dealers, insurance companies and other stakeholders to expedite vehicle repair works. The speedy release of insurance claims for vehicle damage and other issues were discussed.

Against this backdrop, TVS Motor Company conducted special camps in 68 places to carry out vehicle repairs while Honda opened mobile service centres across the city. Dealers said they would have to procure a huge volume of spare parts from other states and import them from Singapore and Germany.

Due to a shortage of surveyors to settle insurance claims, companies have been asked to mobilise their representatives from other districts and states. “To tow the vehicles to mechanic shops, motorists can call the toll-free number of the respective company,” the transport commissioner added.

Nearly 3,433 vehicles have been repaired as of Saturday. They include 1,684 cars, 322 three-wheelers and 1,428 two-wheelers. Additionally, over 1,000 insurance claims have been settled, according to the statement.

