Specials teams play key role in disaster relief, rescue efforts in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the onset of the Monsoon in October, Greater Chennai police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore set out to form a special team to focus on rescue operations in the event of a cyclone. When disaster struck, Rathore’s brainchild, the District Disaster Response Teams (DDRT) played a key role in rescue operations across, providing essential goods to people stranded in their homes.

According to data released by the city police, between December 4 and December 11 morning, a total of 1,739 calls were made to the East, West, North and South control rooms of the Greater Chennai police, traffic control and disaster emergency operation room. The calls were made by people seeking rescue, food, water, shelter, vehicle and medical assistance. Based on the calls, 8,264 people were rescued and sheltered at relief camps across the city.

A total of 2,807 trees uprooted due to Cyclone Michaung were cleared, while 83,414 food packets were distributed and 954 vehicles were removed by the special teams. Speaking about the special teams, Rathore said, “A total of 12 teams were established in each of the police districts in the city in October. The teams are committed to aid efforts during disasters and are not sent for other tasks. Through the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), equipment worth Rs 75 lakh was acquired for the teams.

Some of the areas in which they were trained include urban floods and search and rescue, among others.”

Each team was provided with rescue tools, including inflatable rescue boats, floating stretchers and life jackets, among others. “A total of 150 police officers who met the minimum requirements of swimming were identified and were given intensive training. Special instructions were provided to operate life buoys, boats and other equipment. They were given special training on personal safety and 12 cars were set aside for these teams,” the commissioner said.

Rathore said the teams were assigned to the concerned DCPs from the start. Certain specialized equipment, including rescue boats and respiratory masks, were also provided to them. Training on specific issues such as uprooting of trees, sudden deluge, snapping of power lines and evacuation of people was done. The teams were also part of a familiarisation exercise to help them get acquainted with the low-lying areas.

The commissioner also visited the inundated areas along with the special teams and took part in the relief works.

