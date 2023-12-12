Three-year-old boy falls to death from eighth floor of apartment complex in Chennai's Navalur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-year-old boy died at Navalur after he fell from the eighth floor of the apartment complex in which he was living.

The police said that the boy had accidentally ended up on the eighth floor after he failed to get down at the fifth floor along with his parents. A case of suspicious death was registered and an inquiry is on.

According to the Thalambur police, the deceased boy was identified as M Aarav. He was living with his parents on the fifth floor of a twenty-storied apartment complex at Navalur on the OMR stretch.

On Sunday night, Aarav was riding his bicycle on the ground floor accompanied by his parents. After some time, the family decided to return home.

A senior police officer said, "They were in the lift and the boy was holding his bicycle. When the lift stopped at the fifth floor, the parents got off but the boy could not. The doors of the lift closed and the boy was stuck inside. The lift then stopped at the eighth floor and he got out there. He started searching for his parents."

A worried Aarav went to the balcony on the floor and looked down from the railings to find his parents. It was then that he is believed to have accidentally slipped and fallen. The kid fell on the second floor balcony.

The agitated parents too were climbing up in search of him using the staircase. But before they could get to Aarav, he fell.

People on the second floor found the boy and alerted his parents. Aarav was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Thalambur police sent the body for postmortem to Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

Earlier unfortunate accidents involving kids:

Six-year-old drowns in swimming pool in Sriperumbudur

Seven-year-old boy drowns in Chennai corporation-run swimming pool in Periamet, 3 booked

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: A three-year-old boy died at Navalur after he fell from the eighth floor of the apartment complex in which he was living. The police said that the boy had accidentally ended up on the eighth floor after he failed to get down at the fifth floor along with his parents. A case of suspicious death was registered and an inquiry is on. According to the Thalambur police, the deceased boy was identified as M Aarav. He was living with his parents on the fifth floor of a twenty-storied apartment complex at Navalur on the OMR stretch.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On Sunday night, Aarav was riding his bicycle on the ground floor accompanied by his parents. After some time, the family decided to return home. A senior police officer said, "They were in the lift and the boy was holding his bicycle. When the lift stopped at the fifth floor, the parents got off but the boy could not. The doors of the lift closed and the boy was stuck inside. The lift then stopped at the eighth floor and he got out there. He started searching for his parents." A worried Aarav went to the balcony on the floor and looked down from the railings to find his parents. It was then that he is believed to have accidentally slipped and fallen. The kid fell on the second floor balcony. The agitated parents too were climbing up in search of him using the staircase. But before they could get to Aarav, he fell. People on the second floor found the boy and alerted his parents. Aarav was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The Thalambur police sent the body for postmortem to Chengalpattu Government Hospital. Earlier unfortunate accidents involving kids: Six-year-old drowns in swimming pool in Sriperumbudur Seven-year-old boy drowns in Chennai corporation-run swimming pool in Periamet, 3 booked Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp