Amee Kamani: Double achievement on the green baize

Hari Krishnan TV By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Till 2010, Amee Kamani was pursuing table tennis and representing her state, Madhya Pradesh, in the national circuit. Unfortunately, the results were not falling her way. She then made a big switch and now Amee is India’s ace cueist with remarkable achievements on green baize.

“I’ve played table tennis for ten years. When you’re stagnant at the national level and not able to graduate to the next level, you realise that you cannot push yourself now in this game. Switching to a new sport from a sport that I had played at the national level was not easy. I strongly believe whatever happens, it happens for good. I think I’m doing well in snooker and billiards,” said Amee.

She used to spend six to seven hours at the table daily. Incidentally, the 2011 Chennai nationals were her first national-level tournament as a cueist. She competed in junior and senior categories but returned home empty-handed. Twelve years later, she won her second title at the ongoing 90th National Billiards and Snooker Championship in the city when she defeated local favourite Anupama Ramachandran 4-1 in the best-of-seven final of the 15-red women snooker competition on Wednesday. She had beaten her in the 6-red snooker final on Sunday to bag her first title of the championship.

“The national championship is a very special tournament for cueists. I’ve worked really hard and that’s the reason that I have won today. Nothing to take away from Anupama. But I think the ball run was in my favour today, I controlled the ball well and made a couple of breaks and clearances that helped me win the final,” said Amee, who won the Bangkok World Team Snooker Championship with Anupama in March.

On the double delight, she said, “A setup of 16 tables is not easy at all because it’s not a TT table that you just open. I thank Maneesha Sharma for the tables. I would like to thank Apex sports promotion for the live streaming, because a recorded match is important, as we can watch it whenever we want to.” She lauded the efforts of Tamilnadu Billiards and Snooker Association and the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India for providing good playing conditions.

Thanking her coach, Yasin Merchant, she said, “He has always been there for me, he is a superb coach, and guides me really well. I would like to give him a big credit, and just want his blessing and his guidance to be there with me forever. Lastly, but importantly, I would like to thank my association, which is Madhya Pradesh Billiards and Snooker Association, for always supporting me and motivating me to do well.”Amee’s treble dream was shut by Anupama Ramachandran who beat her on Women’s Billiards final on Thursday for (3-2).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Till 2010, Amee Kamani was pursuing table tennis and representing her state, Madhya Pradesh, in the national circuit. Unfortunately, the results were not falling her way. She then made a big switch and now Amee is India’s ace cueist with remarkable achievements on green baize. “I’ve played table tennis for ten years. When you’re stagnant at the national level and not able to graduate to the next level, you realise that you cannot push yourself now in this game. Switching to a new sport from a sport that I had played at the national level was not easy. I strongly believe whatever happens, it happens for good. I think I’m doing well in snooker and billiards,” said Amee. She used to spend six to seven hours at the table daily. Incidentally, the 2011 Chennai nationals were her first national-level tournament as a cueist. She competed in junior and senior categories but returned home empty-handed. Twelve years later, she won her second title at the ongoing 90th National Billiards and Snooker Championship in the city when she defeated local favourite Anupama Ramachandran 4-1 in the best-of-seven final of the 15-red women snooker competition on Wednesday. She had beaten her in the 6-red snooker final on Sunday to bag her first title of the championship.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The national championship is a very special tournament for cueists. I’ve worked really hard and that’s the reason that I have won today. Nothing to take away from Anupama. But I think the ball run was in my favour today, I controlled the ball well and made a couple of breaks and clearances that helped me win the final,” said Amee, who won the Bangkok World Team Snooker Championship with Anupama in March. On the double delight, she said, “A setup of 16 tables is not easy at all because it’s not a TT table that you just open. I thank Maneesha Sharma for the tables. I would like to thank Apex sports promotion for the live streaming, because a recorded match is important, as we can watch it whenever we want to.” She lauded the efforts of Tamilnadu Billiards and Snooker Association and the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India for providing good playing conditions. Thanking her coach, Yasin Merchant, she said, “He has always been there for me, he is a superb coach, and guides me really well. I would like to give him a big credit, and just want his blessing and his guidance to be there with me forever. Lastly, but importantly, I would like to thank my association, which is Madhya Pradesh Billiards and Snooker Association, for always supporting me and motivating me to do well.”Amee’s treble dream was shut by Anupama Ramachandran who beat her on Women’s Billiards final on Thursday for (3-2). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp