Man held for posing as Stalin’s PA, extortion bid

CHENNAI: The cyber crime wing of Greater Chennai Police has arrested a man who posed as a personal assistant to Chief Minister MK Stalin and tried to extort money through threatening phone calls.

Police received a complaint from a resident of Tiruvottiyur on December 13. The complainant alleged that he had received an extortion call from a man claiming to be personal assistant to Stalin who used abusive language and issued threats.

Following investigation, police identified the caller as N Sivasubramanian (34) of Cuddalore and arrested him near Marakkanam on Thursday. Two cell phones were seized from him.

Inquiry revealed that Sivasubramanian has two theft and cheating cases pending against him in Puducherry and Nagapattinam district. A week ago, he had stolen a phone from an auto driver through which he had made the call to the complainant. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

