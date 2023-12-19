Home Cities Chennai

Shree Geetha Bhavan Trust: Spirit of selfless service 

Meena recalls that her first camp to distribute free artificial limbs was conducted in Sowcarpet. Over the past 37 years, Mukta — founded by Meena — has distributed over four lakh artificial limbs.

Published: 19th December 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

The Chief Guest, Chairperson and Trust Members along with a few patients during the Free Distribution of Artificial Limbs event held at Shree Geetha Bhavan Trust, Gopalapuram | Sneha Cheralathan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To bring a smile to a troubled soul or to help a person during helpless times is priceless,” says AK Viswanathan, IPS and DGP of the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation. The officer was speaking at the free artificial limb distribution event, as chief guest, at Shree Geetha Bhavan Trust in Gopalapuram. 

With the aim of selfless service and bringing a smile, the trust and MS Dadha Foundation presented artificial limbs to 51 persons with disabilities on Monday. Beneficiaries had travelled from cities like Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Puducherry, and Nellore. After the artificial limbs were presented, a few beneficiaries walked down the hallway, amid claps and cheers from the audience. With this, many received a boost of confidence and a new lease of life, says Meena Dadha, chairperson of MS Dadha Foundation. 

Meena recalls that her first camp to distribute free artificial limbs was conducted in Sowcarpet. Over the past 37 years, Mukta — founded by Meena — has distributed over four lakh artificial limbs. “It has been a long 37 years with ups and downs but the most important thing was peace, happiness, and confidence. Today, Mukta provides not only artificial limbs but confidence and dignity,” she says. 

Meena adds that her organisation has grown to this extent due to the support of well-wishers, and hopes the support continues. Apart from artificial limb distribution, Mukta has aided in providing employment opportunities to disabled persons, holding seminars for children, and aiding persons from marginalised communities.

Vishwanathan lauded the trust and underlined the importance of serving people across a vast spectrum. As the event came to a close, trustee of Shree Geetha Bhavan Trust Aditya Agarwal urged the audience to fill their cup with gratitude so it may spill with blessings. 

Chairman Omprakash Modi, managing trustee Manu Goel, treasurer Murarilal Sonthalia, and other trustees including Shivakumar Goenka, KK Gupta, Rakesh Goyal, and Vishal Agarwal were present at the event.

