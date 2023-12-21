Mics on for a music marvel  

Devrishi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coke Studio Tamil emerges as a pioneering force to cultivate its cultural elegance amid the renditions they compose, every season. With the dawn of the upcoming year, the studio is all set to make us groove on the new tracks of Season 2, which will be released in the next few months. It hosted its sequel launch this Tuesday at The Leela Palace, Adyar, with stars of symphonies. Ashwin Padmanabhan, president, of Investments, Trading & Partnerships, Group M India, shared, “In this upcoming season, our aim transcends the ordinary realms of musical entertainment. We aspire to craft an immersive experience that resonates deeply with the hearts of the Gen-Z.”

A season of wonders

Following the riveting success of the first edition, the new series features over 21 esteemed and budding artists, including Sanjay Subrahmanyan, Sean Roldan, Arivu, Rajalakshmi, RK Adithya, Asal Kolar, Vidya Vox, and the AmbassA band. The team informed that the second edition will immerse the youth with captivating tunes strung together in celebration of spirit, emotions, and vibes. They also added that the new epoch exalts the nostalgic terrains of growing up, portraying the emotions of love, culture, friendship, and passion blended in a unique fusion of Folk, Rap, Hip Hop, and Classical Music.

The title track, ‘Idhu Semma Vibe’, reveals a pleasant surprise, featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, GV Prakash Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, and Sivaangi Krishnakumar, who are expected to give their voices to the new season. Defining the tracks, Sathyaprakash, known for his classical symphonies shared, “I have tried something I usually don’t do in films. I feel that’s what the spirit of independent music is all about. Adding different elements and backgrounds to a single track made me think out of the box and explore contemporary styles.”

Calling art as a tool for happiness, Sean Roldan, the producer, expressed his gratitude towards all the artists who played diverse roles in this season’s curation.

He said, “Every artiste has put their determined roles towards a collective vision.” Talking on the journey of curation, RK Adithya, a playback singer, shared, “Music has always been a learning process for me, where I like to experiment with new things to see what’s been liked by the listeners and Coke Studio has helped me do that.”

Discovering artists from different arenas, the season is all energised to usher some electrifying collaborations of the local troubadours with the maestros, showcasing their talents on the global platform.

“Receiving such a huge recognition of the spirit of independent music yields motivation to composers like us. It’s inspiring to be engaged with maestros like Vijay Sethupathi and Sean Roldan,” shared Arun Raja, singer and lyricist.

The tracks will soon be released on popular audio OTT platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, Saavn, Wynk Music, and Audible.

