Vanishing wonders: The plight of endangered species in India  

Sharannya Bajoria

Express News Service

CHENNAI : India, renowned for its diverse wildlife, shelters several endangered species whose numbers have alarmingly plummeted, posing a serious threat to their survival.

The Bengal Tiger (Panthera tigris tigris), once thriving across India’s landscapes, has suffered a catastrophic decline. From an estimated count of 100,000 in the early 20th century, their population has drastically reduced to approximately 3,167 individuals by 2023. Their dwindling numbers stem from rampant habitat loss due to human encroachment, poaching for their valuable skins and bones, and the thriving illegal wildlife trade.

Similarly, the Indian Elephant (Elephas maximus indicus) faces dire challenges, with its population dwindling to an estimated 25,000 to 29,000 individuals. These majestic creatures also battle against habitat fragmentation caused by human expansion and conflicts that arise between humans and elephants over limited resources.

The Asiatic Lion (Panthera leo persica), surviving solely in the Gir Forest of Gujarat, has shown a commendable increase from a mere 50 individuals at the turn of the 20th century to 674 by 2023. However, their confined habitat makes them vulnerable to threats like disease outbreaks and natural calamities.

The Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis), primarily inhabiting northeastern India, faces an uphill battle against poaching, which has driven their population down to an estimated 4000 individuals. Their horns, sought after in illegal wildlife trade markets, exacerbate this threat.

Despite ongoing conservation efforts encompassing stringent anti-poaching measures, habitat preservation, and community engagement, these iconic species continue to teeter on the brink of extinction. It’s imperative to intensify these initiatives to secure the future of these emblematic animals and preserve India’s rich biodiversity for generations to come.

