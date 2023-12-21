Home Cities Chennai

Vanishing wonders: The plight of endangered species in India  

These majestic creatures also battle against habitat fragmentation caused by human expansion and conflicts that arise between humans and elephants over limited resources.

Published: 21st December 2023 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Elephant.

By Sharannya Bajoria
Express News Service

CHENNAI : India, renowned for its diverse wildlife, shelters several endangered species whose numbers have alarmingly plummeted, posing a serious threat to their survival.

The Bengal Tiger (Panthera tigris tigris), once thriving across India’s landscapes, has suffered a catastrophic decline. From an estimated count of 100,000 in the early 20th century, their population has drastically reduced to approximately 3,167 individuals by 2023. Their dwindling numbers stem from rampant habitat loss due to human encroachment, poaching for their valuable skins and bones, and the thriving illegal wildlife trade.

Similarly, the Indian Elephant (Elephas maximus indicus) faces dire challenges, with its population dwindling to an estimated 25,000 to 29,000 individuals. These majestic creatures also battle against habitat fragmentation caused by human expansion and conflicts that arise between humans and elephants over limited resources.

The Asiatic Lion (Panthera leo persica), surviving solely in the Gir Forest of Gujarat, has shown a commendable increase from a mere 50 individuals at the turn of the 20th century to 674 by 2023. However, their confined habitat makes them vulnerable to threats like disease outbreaks and natural calamities.

The Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis), primarily inhabiting northeastern India, faces an uphill battle against poaching, which has driven their population down to an estimated 4000 individuals. Their horns, sought after in illegal wildlife trade markets, exacerbate this threat.

Despite ongoing conservation efforts encompassing stringent anti-poaching measures, habitat preservation, and community engagement, these iconic species continue to teeter on the brink of extinction. It’s imperative to intensify these initiatives to secure the future of these emblematic animals and preserve India’s rich biodiversity for generations to come.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
endangered species Bengal Tiger Indian Elephant Asiatic Lion One-Horned Rhinoceros

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp