Home Cities Chennai

4 arrested for teen’s murder in Chennai

A case was registered and four people from Seenu’s neighbourhood — S Surya, M Manikandan, S Manikandan and A Sam — were arrested. 

Published: 23rd December 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a 19-year-old was found dead near the railway tracks at Pulianthope, the city police arrested four people for murdering and dumping the youth’s body. 

The deceased, R Seenu, a resident of Murthy Nagar, was invited by his friends for a chat; however, he never returned home, police said. On Wednesday, police recovered knives and beer bottles near the victim’s body and initiated a probe. A case was registered and four people from Seenu’s neighbourhood — S Surya, M Manikandan, S Manikandan and A Sam — were arrested. 

After initial probe, police said Surya’s relative Giri died of an alleged drug overdose a few weeks ago. Surya believed Seenu had influenced Giri to use drugs, which led to his death. Surya was also furious that Seenu did not attend Giri’s funeral, police said. 

The accused were remanded to judicial custody. Police are searching for two other suspects in connection with the murder.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pulianthope murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp