4 arrested for teen’s murder in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a 19-year-old was found dead near the railway tracks at Pulianthope, the city police arrested four people for murdering and dumping the youth’s body.

The deceased, R Seenu, a resident of Murthy Nagar, was invited by his friends for a chat; however, he never returned home, police said. On Wednesday, police recovered knives and beer bottles near the victim’s body and initiated a probe. A case was registered and four people from Seenu’s neighbourhood — S Surya, M Manikandan, S Manikandan and A Sam — were arrested.

After initial probe, police said Surya’s relative Giri died of an alleged drug overdose a few weeks ago. Surya believed Seenu had influenced Giri to use drugs, which led to his death. Surya was also furious that Seenu did not attend Giri’s funeral, police said.

The accused were remanded to judicial custody. Police are searching for two other suspects in connection with the murder.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Two days after a 19-year-old was found dead near the railway tracks at Pulianthope, the city police arrested four people for murdering and dumping the youth’s body. The deceased, R Seenu, a resident of Murthy Nagar, was invited by his friends for a chat; however, he never returned home, police said. On Wednesday, police recovered knives and beer bottles near the victim’s body and initiated a probe. A case was registered and four people from Seenu’s neighbourhood — S Surya, M Manikandan, S Manikandan and A Sam — were arrested. After initial probe, police said Surya’s relative Giri died of an alleged drug overdose a few weeks ago. Surya believed Seenu had influenced Giri to use drugs, which led to his death. Surya was also furious that Seenu did not attend Giri’s funeral, police said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The accused were remanded to judicial custody. Police are searching for two other suspects in connection with the murder. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp