The melody in movement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In times of love and war, revolution or protest, artistes have long turned to music to express their complex emotions, understand the world, and move the hearts of their listeners. As for the Tamil Isai movement in the 1940s, the core of their protest lay in reclaiming Tamil music in an orthodox Carnatic tradition, where kirthanas lay within the domain of Telugu and Kannada.

Against this backdrop and the anti-Hindi agitation, the crusade — headed by Raja Sir Annamalai Chettiar, RK Shanmukham Chetty, and stalwarts like MS Subbulakshmi — took shape, carving out their own space for their tradition. The efforts of their contribution and legacy are rooted in a pink building, the sprawling Raja Annamalai Mandram on Esplanade Road.

Cut to eight decades later, their legacy still prevails. Here, a majestic statue of Annamalai points to the main road, the second floor is filled with traditional Tamil instruments, and students mill inside discovering talas, ragas, and kirthanas.

As the Marghazi season begins, the establishment opens its large doors and reverberates with melodies of Tamil Isai. At their recent 81st annual Tamil Isai Festival, as per tradition, artistes were honoured with awards for their contributions to Tamil music.

Avvai Shanmugam’s son, the celebrated artiste, TKS Kalaivanan bagged the Isai Perarignar title. Meanwhile, musician S Thirugnanasambandha Odhuvar won the Pann Isai Perarignar title.

Speaking at the event, Kalaivanan lauded the Chettinad family for their contributions to the Tamil Isai Sangam and explained their history. On behalf of Thirugnanasambandha, his son, Balachander, explained the importance of thevarams (devotional hymns sung in praise of Shiva).

Chief guest, IAS officer, and former chief secretary, V Iraianbu explains, “The first music a child hears is their mother’s heartbeat (inside the womb). Of all the art forms, music is the best; math is the best in science; in the field of spirituality, meditation is the best. While singing and performing, there is calculation and maths involved in the talams. When the audience, art, and artist come together, it creates meditation,”

Drawing from the life of prodigy Beethoven, and the Greek legend of Orpheus using his lyre to rescue his wife Eurydice from the god of the underworld, Hades, the chief guest underscored the importance and effect of music.

Iraianbu adds that from workers plowing in the fields to songs during festivities, Tamil songs have many varieties.“Tamil literature teaches a lot about music and youngsters must learn Bharathidasan, and understand the lyrics for reformation.”

Tamil Isai Sangam President E Sundharamurthy and Secretary AC Muthiah were also present at the function.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: In times of love and war, revolution or protest, artistes have long turned to music to express their complex emotions, understand the world, and move the hearts of their listeners. As for the Tamil Isai movement in the 1940s, the core of their protest lay in reclaiming Tamil music in an orthodox Carnatic tradition, where kirthanas lay within the domain of Telugu and Kannada. Against this backdrop and the anti-Hindi agitation, the crusade — headed by Raja Sir Annamalai Chettiar, RK Shanmukham Chetty, and stalwarts like MS Subbulakshmi — took shape, carving out their own space for their tradition. The efforts of their contribution and legacy are rooted in a pink building, the sprawling Raja Annamalai Mandram on Esplanade Road. Cut to eight decades later, their legacy still prevails. Here, a majestic statue of Annamalai points to the main road, the second floor is filled with traditional Tamil instruments, and students mill inside discovering talas, ragas, and kirthanas.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As the Marghazi season begins, the establishment opens its large doors and reverberates with melodies of Tamil Isai. At their recent 81st annual Tamil Isai Festival, as per tradition, artistes were honoured with awards for their contributions to Tamil music. Avvai Shanmugam’s son, the celebrated artiste, TKS Kalaivanan bagged the Isai Perarignar title. Meanwhile, musician S Thirugnanasambandha Odhuvar won the Pann Isai Perarignar title. Speaking at the event, Kalaivanan lauded the Chettinad family for their contributions to the Tamil Isai Sangam and explained their history. On behalf of Thirugnanasambandha, his son, Balachander, explained the importance of thevarams (devotional hymns sung in praise of Shiva). Chief guest, IAS officer, and former chief secretary, V Iraianbu explains, “The first music a child hears is their mother’s heartbeat (inside the womb). Of all the art forms, music is the best; math is the best in science; in the field of spirituality, meditation is the best. While singing and performing, there is calculation and maths involved in the talams. When the audience, art, and artist come together, it creates meditation,” Drawing from the life of prodigy Beethoven, and the Greek legend of Orpheus using his lyre to rescue his wife Eurydice from the god of the underworld, Hades, the chief guest underscored the importance and effect of music. Iraianbu adds that from workers plowing in the fields to songs during festivities, Tamil songs have many varieties.“Tamil literature teaches a lot about music and youngsters must learn Bharathidasan, and understand the lyrics for reformation.” Tamil Isai Sangam President E Sundharamurthy and Secretary AC Muthiah were also present at the function. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp