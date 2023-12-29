Traffic regulations at Island Grounds as thousands gather to pay last respects to Vijayakant

By Express News Service

As the mortal remains of DMDK founder Vijayakant has been moved to Island Grounds for the public to pay respects, the Chennai City police have made the following traffic regulations on Friday morning,

1. All VIP and VVIP Vehicles will be allowed on Kamarajar Salai, Napier Bridge, War Memorial, and Flag Staff Road entering Anna Salai by the left entrance of Island Grounds.

2. Other senior artists will be allowed up to Pallavan Point and Wallajah Point (Anna Salai, Flag Staff Road Junction).

3. In and around Island Grounds, the volume of traffic will be marginally thick. Hence, motorists are requested to choose an alternative route.

4. Vehicles of party cadre from various districts and heavy vehicles (transportation buses and taxi cabs) will be allowed at Anna Statue point, and on debussing, party cadres will be redirected to the Beach Foreshore Road parking lot.

5. Light vehicles and motorcycle volunteer vehicles will be allowed through Periyar Statue Roundtana, Swami Sivananda Salai, and MLA Hostel Road.

6. Commercial vehicles are not allowed in and around Island Grounds, EVR Salai, Anna Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Koyambedu Flyover, Koyambedu, 100 Feet Road right from Vadapalani to Thirumangalam.

WATCH | Tamil Nadu bids adieu to its Captain, Vijayakanth no more

