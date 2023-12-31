Home Cities Chennai

Teen killed in revenge over drug money in Chennai

The victim went missing on Tuesday and his body was found near a sewage treatment plant on Friday.

Published: 31st December 2023 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes.

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was arrested by the police, allegedly for kidnapping and murdering a class 12 boy to take revenge against his cousin over pending payments after selling illegal painkiller tablets, in MGR Nagar. The victim went missing on Tuesday and his body was found near a sewage treatment plant on Friday.

The search is on for the main accused, Saravanan, who is absconding. Police arrested one L David of MGR Nagar.  The victim L Ajay, 17, went missing on December 26, following which his father lodged a police complaint. “The next day, Ajay’s father received a call from one of the accused who claimed that Ajay had been kidnapped. They demanded a ransom of `two lakh. However, before they could negotiate, the call was disconnected,” said a police officer. During interrogation, David said Ajay’s cousin Kannabiran was his associate.  

“Kannabiran bought illegal painkiller tablets from David and Saravaran and sold them through school boys, including Ajay. Recently, Kannabiran sold drugs worth `15,000 and did not pay. As Kannabiran ignored their calls, David and Saravanan kidnapped Ajay for ransom. However, when Ajay tried to escape, they killed him,” police said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drug painkiller tablets murder Teen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp