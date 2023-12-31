Teen killed in revenge over drug money in Chennai

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was arrested by the police, allegedly for kidnapping and murdering a class 12 boy to take revenge against his cousin over pending payments after selling illegal painkiller tablets, in MGR Nagar. The victim went missing on Tuesday and his body was found near a sewage treatment plant on Friday.

The search is on for the main accused, Saravanan, who is absconding. Police arrested one L David of MGR Nagar. The victim L Ajay, 17, went missing on December 26, following which his father lodged a police complaint. “The next day, Ajay’s father received a call from one of the accused who claimed that Ajay had been kidnapped. They demanded a ransom of `two lakh. However, before they could negotiate, the call was disconnected,” said a police officer. During interrogation, David said Ajay’s cousin Kannabiran was his associate.

“Kannabiran bought illegal painkiller tablets from David and Saravaran and sold them through school boys, including Ajay. Recently, Kannabiran sold drugs worth `15,000 and did not pay. As Kannabiran ignored their calls, David and Saravanan kidnapped Ajay for ransom. However, when Ajay tried to escape, they killed him,” police said.

