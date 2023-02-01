All present on paper but several councillors skip monthly meeting in Chennai

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While councillors have near-perfect attendance for the monthly council meetings as per records, it may not mean they are religiously attending council meetings. On January 30, for instance, while 170 councillors were present for the meeting on paper, only 120 councillors were actually present for the meeting.

According to sources, many councillors leave after signing the attendance sheets and collecting the sitting fee of `800 per session without actually sitting for the meetings. As per corporation records, there was 100% attendance for the month of May last year, followed by 99.5% for June, July and August, 100% for September and October, 98.5% for November and 98% for December.

While the numbers may seem impressive, sources said many councillors come to the meeting just to sign the attendance sheets for fear of losing office. As per the Chennai City Municipal Act, 1919, 53(1), a councillor will cease to hold office if he/she does not attend three consecutive council meetings.

“We have an important responsibility that is given to us by people and it is only when the issues are raised in the council meeting do they get noticed by both corporation officials and the media,” said Ambed Valavan of VCK, councillor of ward 73 who regularly raises ward issues at the council meeting.

“In my ward for instance, residents of Gandhi Nagar were struggling without toilets for almost five decades. After I raised the issue at the council meetings, new toilets are now being constructed. The corporation officials and the mayor, to their credit, do take action on issues raised at the council meeting,” he added.

While the councillors may still be doing their work diligently in their wards, although they fail to attend the council meetings, those who regularly attend meetings said it was still important to gain perspective and bring issues to the attention of a larger audience.

“For one, it is important to read and understand the resolutions that are being passed in the council. They will also gain perspective when listening or participating in the various discussions that go on in the council meetings,” said accounts committee chairman and councillor of ward 137, K Dhanasekaran who also regularly raises issues before the council. He added that DMK takes absence even in zonal committee meetings seriously and holds the councillors accountable.

