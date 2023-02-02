Amp up your style with ABFC’s spring offerings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai might not be a city that celebrates several seasons but when fashion exhibitions are organised, there is a chance for Chennaiites to experience them through what the designers have to offer. Take the two-day Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione that is underway at Hyatt Regency, for instance.

While the temperature in the city might not indicate that spring is here, the vibrant colours and floral designs that welcome you to the ballroom do. After a successful festive edit in September, Arti Bagdy is back with the first show for 2023 with a Spring-Summer collection.

“This Spring-Summer edit has more easy, breezy outfits, and also for spring weddings where the garments will be easier to wear and they won’t have so much bling,” she says.

There are more than 45 brands at the exhibition. While on the one hand, you have Swayamvar’s daily wear from Kolkata and intricately designed bags from Alankrit Mumbai, there is party wear from Priya’s, Mumbai, and mirror work ensembles by Twenty Nine, Delhi. Apart from these, there are Vaayu from Kolkata, KIAAYO Couture Collection (Kutch), Vidya Bags, Chennai, That Girl by Poonam Shah, Mumbai, Shreyashi Jain from Delhi and more.

Bringing tradition and modernity under one roof, Arti also presents some popular names in the industry. “We have three different jewellers — Birdichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers from Jaipur, Tibarumal from Hyderabad and Soham Creations from Mumbai. Birdichand is the best in polki jewellery. Tiraa by Tibarumal has Victorian jewellery and South Indian jewellery. Soham’s has diamonds,” she notes.

Sustainable fashion from House of Hemp Kolkata and Ellybymeet, Ludhiana, also makes an appearance at the two-day exhibition. Coming back to Chennai, a city that knows hemp, for the third time, Rashmi Somani of House of Hemp says, “We make 100% pure hemp clothing.

We procure yarns and get them weaved in a village on the outskirts of West Bengal. We also sell CBD pain relief oils. Hemp is one of the best products as it is 365-day wear, odour resistant, breathable and leaves no carbon footprint.” Under decor, presenting for the first time is The Silver Stories from Delhi. “We provide gifting solutions combining luxury. The products are silver plated and our designs and concepts are unique. We use a lot of rose quartz and malachite.

We also offer customisation,” says Poonam Bafna, TN head for The Silver Story. With so much on offer for the customer, Arti reflects on what makes ABFC stand apart from the rest. “Our USP is that most of my designers are from out of Chennai. These designers are present in person. If you like a piece you don’t have to buy just the same, you can customise it too. That’s what we are known for,” she wraps up.

The exhibition will be on today from 10 am to 8 pm at Hyatt Regency.

