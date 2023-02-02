PVR Cinemas launches India's first multiplex in Chennai airport complex

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: PVR Cinemas has launched its five-screen property at PVR Aerohub in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the first multiplex in the country to be housed within an airport complex. The property will serve the entertainment needs of arriving and departing passengers as well as the residents in the neighbourhood, the company said in a statement.

With this launch, PVR Cinemas will have 12 properties in Chennai and 77 screens while 88 screens across 14 properties in Tamil Nadu. Its screen count in south India will grow to 328 in 53 properties.

The five-screen property at airport has a seating capacity of 1155 and is equipped with 2K RGB+ laser projectors, digital stereoscopic projection and advanced Dolby Atmos high-definition immersive audio.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our 14th property in Tamil Nadu and mark our entry in the fast-evolving, transit-oriented development projects in the country. In keeping with the times and the ever-changing entertainment landscape, we are committed to bringing movie watching experiences to consumers in every part of the country. Entertainment forms an integral part of our daily lives and today’s consumers are cash-rich, time-poor. So, there is no better way for transit passengers to make best use of their spare time, than to watch movies," Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director, PVR Ltd, said in a statement.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, joint managing director, PVR Ltd, said that setting up a cinema next to the airport is strategic as the company aims to provide movie experience to passengers who might arrive at Chennai airport early to catch their flights or wait for a delayed flight while making effective use of their leisure time they have at their disposal.

