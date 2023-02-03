Home Cities Chennai

Drunk youth mows down man in Chennai, five held

The arrested accused are T Anbarasan (28), his father Thangavel, a DSP in Vellore district, S Hitler (23), A Anand (27) and  A Gnaneswaran (27). Srinivasan is absconding. 

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Five people, including the son of a senior police officer, have been arrested by the city police after they mowed down a 30-year-old man in the wee hours of Thursday. Another person was seriously injured. Hunt is on for one more person. All of them were drunk, added the police.

The arrested accused are T Anbarasan (28), his father Thangavel, a DSP in Vellore district, S Hitler (23), A Anand (27) and  A Gnaneswaran (27). Srinivasan is absconding. The deceased P Madan Kumar worked as a tea master and was on his way home. Madan Kumar had parked his two-wheeler on the roadside and was attending nature’s call at 12.30 am.

Meanwhile, V Shankar (50) was posting posters on the wall in the same area. Anbarasan who was driving the car from Thiruvanmiyur to Mahabalipuram lost control of the vehicle and mowed down the duo in Neelankarai. He then tried to flee from the spot but passersby blocked them.

However, Srinivasan managed to flee.  Madan Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Shankar sustained severe head injuries. A probe is on.

