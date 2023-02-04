'Inspire 2023' gets underway at MOP Vaishnav College in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A two-day international conference-Inspire 2023, organised by the department of communication and media studies department of MOP Vaishnav College for Women was inaugurated on Friday.

The event dedicated to women media professionals was inaugurated by Sarah Kirlew, Australian Consul General for South India, while Pushpa Kandaswamy, managing director, of Kavithalaya Productions, was the guest of honour.

Both of them encouraged the students to join the media profession and provided insight into the challenges faced by women and the immense opportunities. The topic for this year’s conference is - Changing landscapes of women in Media- opportunities, perspectives, challenges.

Sonali Sundararaj, filmmaker and producer based in Los Angeles, delivered a talk on ‘understanding production industry-international perspective’. The conference is being organised to mark the silver jubilee of the media studies department, said principal Lalitha Balakrishnan.

