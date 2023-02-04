Since May, 156 diagnosed for 1st time with dyslipidemia at Stanley hospital in Chennai

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dyslipidemia or abnormally elevated cholesterol is the underlying health condition most frequently diagnosed for the first time in the master health check-up package offered by the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. Dyslipidemia can lead to cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease with severe complications, doctors at the hospital said.

According to data shared by the hospital, as of Wednesday, 2,809 people had undergone the master health check-up since May 2022. Of them, 156 were diagnosed for the first time with dyslipidemia, 126 with diabetes, 102 with hypertension, 30 with ischemic heart disease, 49 with hypothyroidism, 25 with HBsAg positive (Hepatitis B), 85 with fibroadenoma of the breast, 32 with fibroid uterus, and eight with chronic kidney disease.

Dr N Jayaprakash, in charge of the programme and associate professor of Medicine at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, said high cholesterol will cause cardiovascular diseases and also stroke.

First, people with dyslipidemia will be advised to undergo lifestyle modifications like diet control and physical exercise. "If needed they will be given tablets to reduce their cholesterol. We will ask them to come for a follow-up after three months," he said.

Dr Jayaprakash said it is very important to have regular health checkups. Anyone aged 30 and above should have a regular health checkup as early diagnosis can prevent the disease through intervention, and reduce complications. Diseases like diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia do not show any symptoms in the early stages and develop slowly. By the time symptoms appear, the damage will be done, he explained.

Health minister Ma Subramanian launched the programme on May 29, 2022. The hospital, which mostly caters to the North Chennai population, provides the master health check-up package for Rs 1,000. "We want to cater to the poorest of the poor. So, we introduced a Rs 1,000 package. The money was also used to buy reagents and other materials for the master health checkup," Dr P Balaji, Dean of the Stanley Government Medical College Hospital told TNIE.

Dr Balaji said that on average 20 people come for the check-up each day. Soon digital mammogram screening will be added to the list of tests. People can also fix an appointment online by registering at smcmhc.in. Specialist doctor consultation is also provided. The facility is open on all days, including Sunday, except for government holidays, the doctors said.

List of tests

Lipid profile

Renal, and liver function test

Thyroid profile

Blood sugar, fasting and postprandial

Blood grouping and typing

ECG, X-Ray chest, ECHO screening, Eye check-up and ENT

Ultrasound Sonography screening.

For women: Pap smear will be done.

For men: prostate-specific antigen (above 45 years only)

Benefits

The disease can be detected at an earlier stage and appropriate treatment will be given

Special follow-up treatment is also provided for diagnosed diseases

CHENNAI: Dyslipidemia or abnormally elevated cholesterol is the underlying health condition most frequently diagnosed for the first time in the master health check-up package offered by the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. Dyslipidemia can lead to cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease with severe complications, doctors at the hospital said. According to data shared by the hospital, as of Wednesday, 2,809 people had undergone the master health check-up since May 2022. Of them, 156 were diagnosed for the first time with dyslipidemia, 126 with diabetes, 102 with hypertension, 30 with ischemic heart disease, 49 with hypothyroidism, 25 with HBsAg positive (Hepatitis B), 85 with fibroadenoma of the breast, 32 with fibroid uterus, and eight with chronic kidney disease. Dr N Jayaprakash, in charge of the programme and associate professor of Medicine at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, said high cholesterol will cause cardiovascular diseases and also stroke. First, people with dyslipidemia will be advised to undergo lifestyle modifications like diet control and physical exercise. "If needed they will be given tablets to reduce their cholesterol. We will ask them to come for a follow-up after three months," he said. Dr Jayaprakash said it is very important to have regular health checkups. Anyone aged 30 and above should have a regular health checkup as early diagnosis can prevent the disease through intervention, and reduce complications. Diseases like diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia do not show any symptoms in the early stages and develop slowly. By the time symptoms appear, the damage will be done, he explained. Health minister Ma Subramanian launched the programme on May 29, 2022. The hospital, which mostly caters to the North Chennai population, provides the master health check-up package for Rs 1,000. "We want to cater to the poorest of the poor. So, we introduced a Rs 1,000 package. The money was also used to buy reagents and other materials for the master health checkup," Dr P Balaji, Dean of the Stanley Government Medical College Hospital told TNIE. Dr Balaji said that on average 20 people come for the check-up each day. Soon digital mammogram screening will be added to the list of tests. People can also fix an appointment online by registering at smcmhc.in. Specialist doctor consultation is also provided. The facility is open on all days, including Sunday, except for government holidays, the doctors said. List of tests Lipid profile Renal, and liver function test Thyroid profile Blood sugar, fasting and postprandial Blood grouping and typing ECG, X-Ray chest, ECHO screening, Eye check-up and ENT Ultrasound Sonography screening. For women: Pap smear will be done. For men: prostate-specific antigen (above 45 years only) Benefits The disease can be detected at an earlier stage and appropriate treatment will be given Special follow-up treatment is also provided for diagnosed diseases