Home Cities Chennai

Translation of Nobel laureate’s book released in Chennai

The book written by Venki Ramakrishnan, winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2009, was translated into Tamil by professor Stephen Sargunam.

Published: 04th February 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Gene Machine: The Race to Decipher the Secrets of Ribosome

Venki Ramakrishnan's Gene Machine: The Race to Decipher the Secrets of Ribosome

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Asian College of Journalism and Kalachuvadu Publications released the Tamil translation of the book Gene Machine: The Race to Decipher the Secrets of Ribosome at an event in the city on Friday. The book written by Venki Ramakrishnan, winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2009, was translated into Tamil by professor Stephen Sargunam.

Venki Ramakrishnan

"N Ram, Director of the Hindu Publishing Group presented a copy of the book to B Kolappan, a political journalist. It is very difficult to find a translator who has an understanding of science," said Kannan Sundaram, publisher, of Kalachuvadu Publications, and thanked Stephan Sargunam for making the project a success.  

Professor Stephen Sargunam said, "working as a professor in a government college provides you with the skills required for it. Professors have to take alternative classes in Tamil and English. Many professors have to take up work to translate books in their respective fields. I have used many new words while translating science terms into English and there is a need for discussions to create more words."

"There is also a need for a science journal in Tamil to talk out the latest inventions and research," he said. Venki Ramakrishnan spoke about his journey from being born in Chidambaram, his schooling in Gujarat and changing his career from Physics to Zoology. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gene Machine: The Race to Decipher the Secrets of Ribosome Venki Ramakrishnan
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp