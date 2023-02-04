Translation of Nobel laureate’s book released in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Asian College of Journalism and Kalachuvadu Publications released the Tamil translation of the book Gene Machine: The Race to Decipher the Secrets of Ribosome at an event in the city on Friday. The book written by Venki Ramakrishnan, winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2009, was translated into Tamil by professor Stephen Sargunam.

Venki Ramakrishnan

"N Ram, Director of the Hindu Publishing Group presented a copy of the book to B Kolappan, a political journalist. It is very difficult to find a translator who has an understanding of science," said Kannan Sundaram, publisher, of Kalachuvadu Publications, and thanked Stephan Sargunam for making the project a success.

Professor Stephen Sargunam said, "working as a professor in a government college provides you with the skills required for it. Professors have to take alternative classes in Tamil and English. Many professors have to take up work to translate books in their respective fields. I have used many new words while translating science terms into English and there is a need for discussions to create more words."

"There is also a need for a science journal in Tamil to talk out the latest inventions and research," he said. Venki Ramakrishnan spoke about his journey from being born in Chidambaram, his schooling in Gujarat and changing his career from Physics to Zoology.

