Cyclists lose track to illegal parking in Chennai city

CHENNAI: Almost six years after the first dedicated cycle track in the city was opened to the public in KK Nagar, there are not many in the neighbourhood who remember why the track was originally laid. While it’s being used as a parking space by two-wheelers, cars and even mini trucks, one would be hard-pressed to spot a cyclist even during the weekends.

“This is a footpath that is just wider than most others,” said Singaravelan who has been working as a security guard in an apartment adjoining the cycle track for the last 11 years. While most parts of the cycle track were in usable condition, parked vehicles made it impossible for cyclists to use the stretch uninterrupted.

“School children mainly use the pathway to cycle but they can only ride small stretches at a time since there are many obstructions. Many students just choose to take the road instead,” said Esakki who sells wares on the platform.

While most of the parked vehicles come and go, what has become a permanent fixture in the stretch are the seized vehicles lined up in front of the R7 police station. Any cyclist who manages to navigate the track until this point would have no option but to get on the road because of the vehicles. A few bollards, installed to keep two-wheelers off the track, are broken.

The cycle track at KK Nagar was the first dedicated track in the city that came two years after the then AIADMK-led state government had decided to boost the non-motorised transport infrastructure in the state in 2015. The 3.8-km track runs across PT Rajan Salai, Lakshmanaswamy salai and Ramaswamy Salai.

Councillor of ward 137 K Dhanasekaran said, “The issue has been raised with corporation officials and we are attempting to hold talks with the police to clear the seized vehicles in front of the station. The public should also understand that these small spaces in the city are where pedestrians and cyclists are prioritised and should act accordingly.”

