Fire at a shop on Broadway's Flower Bazaar

A fire broke out at a plastic goods shop, in Flower Bazaar near Broadway, early Tuesday morning. Firemen rushed to the spot and put out the fire after nearly two hours.

By Express News Service

Police said Imran of Poonamallee, who ran the shop, closed down on Saturday and had gone out of town.

They added that, there were no casualties, but goods and property worth more than Rs 7 lakh were destroyed in the fire. Flower Bazaar police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

