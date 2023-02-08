Home Cities Chennai

No funds to enhance Chennai city’s water storage capacity

"The state government predicts that, with the projected population growth, the annual demand could gradually rise to 32 TMC ft of water in the next five- 10 years.

Published: 08th February 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Six reservoirs, including Chembrambakkam lake, have been catering to the city’s drinking water and industrial needs| shiba prasad sahu

Six reservoirs, including Chembrambakkam lake, have been catering to the city’s drinking water and industrial needs| shiba prasad sahu

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Although the Water Resources Department has submitted several proposals to boost the city's water storage capacity by another 20.50 Thousand Million Cubic (TMC) feet to meet Chennai's drinking water requirements, the efforts have been delayed due to a lack of funding. The project has an estimated cost of Rs 22,004 crore.

An official in the department said that six reservoirs, with a combined capacity of only 13.2 TMC ft, have been catering to the city's drinking water and industrial needs, when Chennai's annual demand is actually 22 TMC ft.

"The state government predicts that, with the projected population growth, the annual demand could gradually rise to 32 TMC ft of water in the next five- 10 years. So the WRD was directed to prepare a detailed project report to construct small reservoirs to increase storage capacity," the official explained.

The department submitted its report a year ago, but the state has yet to allocate funds. The official said one part of the project's estimated cost could be released in the upcoming Assembly budget.

A senior official told TNIE that climate change had caused unprecedented flash floods in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts, the Chennai City Water Supply Augmentation and Flood Mitigation Resilient to Climate Change project was being developed to bridge the gap between current water demand and supply. 

"The proposal comprises enhancing rainwater storage capacity upstream of Chennai city by creating new storage structures, increasing the storage capacity of existing water bodies, improving conveyance efficiency, and interconnecting the feasible water bodies," the senior official said. On the new reservoirs, the official pointed out that land occupation would play a key role in the construction of drinking water reservoirs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water Resources Department chennai
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp