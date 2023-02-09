Man murders friend’s kids, stabs wife

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident in Jagannadhapuram near Sholavaram on Tuesday night, two children were strangled to death and their mother stabbed by a 25-year-old migrant labourer at his house after the woman allegedly rejected his advances, said the police.

Hunt is on for the accused identified as Guttu Kumar from Bihar. Police are however trying to find out if the woman, along with the children, went to his house of their own free will or whether they had been abducted.

The victims were identified as Sarath Bhar (4) and Reema Bhar (1). Their mother, Sumitha Bhar, is battling for her life at the Tiruvallur Government Hospital. According to police personnel, Gattu Kumar and the woman’s husband, Dhuvarka Bhar (27) from Assam worked together. Dhuvarka and his family lived in Irulipattu in Sholavaram.

On Tuesday night when Dhuvarka returned home after work, he found the house locked and his wife was not answering his phone calls. “The neighbours were not aware of the whereabouts of the woman and the children. The man searched for his family with help of a few friends,” said N Manivannan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Red Hills.

Dhuvarka then tried calling Guttu Kumar, who had skipped work on Tuesday, but he did not respond. Later, Dhuvarka went to Guttu Kumar’s house. “When Dhuvarka looked through the window, he found his children gagged and lying unconscious on the floor, while his wife Sumitha was lying in a pool of blood,” said the police officer.

Based on the information, the Sholavaram police personnel reached the spot and broke open the door. Sumitha Bhar was rushed to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital. The ambulance crew declared the children dead.

“We have formed three special teams to nab the suspect. His arrest will throw more light on the case. We suspect Guttu must have threatened Sumitha and her children and later attacked them,” said Manivannan.

Further investigation is on.

Family in man’s home

