Home Cities Chennai

Perambur jeweller robbed of gold, diamonds worth Rs 4.70 crore

Robbers gain access by drilling hole in shutter using welding equipment

Published: 11th February 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

The jewellery showroom in Perambur | P Jawahar

The jewellery showroom in Perambur | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A jewellery shop in Perambur was broken into and nine kg of gold worth Rs 4.50 crore and diamonds worth Rs 20 lakh were stolen after a gang gained entry to the shop after drilling a hole in the shutters using a welding machine.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Friday at the jewellery shop on Paper Mills Road in Perambur near Agaram Junction. The owner who lives on the second floor of the building was unaware of the theft, said the police. 

The incident came to light on Friday morning when S Sridhar (38), the owner came to open the shop. He noticed a hole in the shutter. “Sridhar immediately informed the police and entered the store. He found the safe was damaged and valuables lying scattered,” said the police.

T V K Nagar police arrived on the scene armed with sniffer dogs and forensic experts. The sniffer dogs walked for about 200m from the shop and stopped, said the police. After a preliminary investigation, police said, the suspects used welding machines to cut open the shutter and the safe. “The robbers also damaged the CCTV cameras in the shop and took the hard disks.

After sifting through CCTV footage from nearby shops, we found out that the gang arrived in an SUV,” said a senior police officer. T S Anbu, Additional Commissioner of Police, North Chennai and R V Ramya Bharati, Joint Commissioner of Police, North, visited the spot and conducted investigations. Four special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perambur jewellery shop robbery
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp