Plans on to commercialise 18 MRTS stations in Chennai

CUMTA special officer I Jayakumar told TNIE, apart from preparing a feasibility report the consultant would also prepare a detailed project report on two stations.

Available space in MRTS stations to be utilised without hindrance to public | EXPRESS

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Visualise doing a bit of shopping at a mall or grabbing a bite to eat while you wait for your train at an MRTS station. This could become a reality soon. The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has selected a consultant, Black Brix, to prepare a feasibility report to commercialise 18 Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS) stations.

CUMTA special officer I Jayakumar told TNIE, apart from preparing a feasibility report the consultant would also prepare a detailed project report on two stations. “The commercial development of these stations based on their potential will be taken up on a pilot basis,” he said. Later, the remaining 16 stations will also be taken up for commercial development.

The commercialisation of the stations is part of a two-stage approach being followed to merge MRTS with Chennai Metro Rail. In the first stage, commercial development of all MRTS stations will be carried out while the operation and maintenance will be taken care of by Indian Railways. The next stage includes a complete takeover by Chennai Metro or the special purpose vehicle.

The idea is to commercially transform all 18 stations as well as the radius of 500m area along the station. Initially, a blueprint was prepared nearly 12 years ago to develop commercial space over nine MRTS stations but then it could not be carried out. Jayakumar said the main idea is to make the stations passengers friendly and lively with lights.

“This would also be the first instance after Covid-19 that a study will be done for potential office space in these stations when work from home concept is gaining ground. Apart from that the study would also look into recreational aspects and also the possibility of using for storage of wares. “We plan to ensure all available space in the station is taken up without hindrance to the public,” said Jayakumar.

The state government in 2001-2006 had permitted CMDA to plan for commercially exploiting the air space over all the stations along MRTS Phase II. Even a report by L&T Ramboll in 2003 suggested the commercialisation of space in the station. But apart from going in for commercialisation, the stations were left as hollow blocks and the report was not implemented.

